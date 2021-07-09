Zero Empty Spaces Studio Artist Anthony Burks Sr. Has Work Acquired by Norton Museum of Art for Permanent Collection
Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Zero Empty Spaces (ZES) is pleased to announce that work from Anthony Burks Sr. - an artist in their Palm Beach Gardens Studio location has two artworks acquired by the Norton Museum of Art for their permanent collection.
After accepting an invitation to tour the artist's studio space by the Norton Museum of Art's Director of Curatorial Affairs and a subsequent live art activation at the Museum, Anthony was approached with a request to acquire two of his artworks (Mirror Black & Juneteenth).
"The Norton Museum of Art is pleased to acquire two signature works by West Palm Beach native Anthony Burks, Sr. Burks is a gifted draughtsman (and painter) and creates exceptional drawings. Specializing in portraiture, among other subjects, he renders friends and strangers in profile or placed face to face in fictional relationships. His intensely expressive renderings push the viewer to consider universal interactions such as seen in the drawing of two men titled 'Mirror Black', which the Norton is purchasing," says Cheryl Brutvan, Director of Curatorial Affairs, Norton Museum of Art
"Burks also focuses on the powerful symbolism of a Black man's raised arm with a clenched fist in his work. We thought it was important to include one of these compositions in our collection, too. He has reconsidered this historical subject reflecting on its continued meaning today. The gesture recalls the 1968 Olympics medal ceremony when American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved arms to recognize the oppression of fellow countrymen. Despite their talent, they suffered professionally for decades for this action. We are honored to represent Burks' art in our collection with these two meaningful pieces."
Anthony Burks' technique combines colored pencils, watercolor, pen, and ink and is characterized by his unusual choice of colors. His subjects include people, birds, or other animals, and he tells their stories by intertwining their beauty and strength through his combination of realistic forms, bright colors, and abstract images.
A graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Anthony has exhibited at galleries, museums, and events for over twenty years, including Art Fort Lauderdale, the Endangered Species of Florida Exhibition at the Paul Fisher Gallery; Collaboration: African Diaspora at the Armory Art Center; juried exhibit at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens; CONTINUUM, a gallery that was an extension of ArtSynergy and ArtPalmBeach; Wild Things, an art exhibition benefitting the Rare Species Conservancy; and Elements, a collaboration with three artists to promote the understanding of South Florida's ecosystem and The Everglades. His painting "Freedom 2001" can be found in the Cornell Museum Permanent Collection.
"As a rapidly expanding working artist studio/vacancy management company with locations spread across South Florida and up to Sarasota. We have an incredible opportunity to create affordable working studios for artists who were formerly working out of their home or not having a place to work at all," says (ZES) Co-Founder/Managing Partner Evan Snow. "Seeing works from career artists like Anthony be acquired by a leading art institution like the Norton Museum of Art gives us incredible joy as it gives him much deserved recognition and supports the overall Palm Beach art community."
Anthony is a resident artist at Zero Empty Spaces (Palm Beach Gardens) and mentor's fellow artists, young and old, teaching them his techniques and encouraging them to pursue their own creative talents. He is also the co-founder of A.T.B. Fine Artists & Designers that curates shows for other artists, and promotes the local arts scene. He is presently working on a coffee table book of his paintings and drawings.
About the Norton Museum of Art
Founded in 1941, the Norton Museum of Art is recognized for its distinguished holdings in American, European, and Chinese art, and a continually expanding presence for Photography and Contemporary art. Its masterpieces of 19th century and 20th century European painting and sculpture include works by Brancusi, Gauguin, Matisse, and Picasso, and American works by Stuart Davis, Hopper, O’Keeffe, Pollock, and Sheeler. The Norton presents special exhibitions, lectures, tours, and programs for adults and children throughout the year. In 2011, the Norton launched RAW (Recognition of Art by Women), featuring the work of a living female painter or sculptor and funded by the Leonard and Sophie Davis Fund / ML Dauray Arts Initiative. In 2012, the Norton established the biennial, international Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers in partnership with Beth Rudin DeWoody, in honor of her late father, Lewis Rudin. In early 2016, the Norton broke ground for a visionary expansion designed by architecture firm Foster + Partners, under the direction of Pritzker Prizewinning architect Lord Norman Foster. (Enabling construction had begun in November 2015.) The project reorients the Norton’s entrance to the main thoroughfare of South Dixie Highway, restoring the symmetry of the museum’s original 1941 design, and includes a new 59,000-square-foot West Wing that doubles education space, and increases gallery space for the Norton’s renowned collection. The transformation of the Museum’s 6.3-acre campus will create a museum in a garden, featuring new, verdant spaces and a sculpture garden.
After accepting an invitation to tour the artist's studio space by the Norton Museum of Art's Director of Curatorial Affairs and a subsequent live art activation at the Museum, Anthony was approached with a request to acquire two of his artworks (Mirror Black & Juneteenth).
"The Norton Museum of Art is pleased to acquire two signature works by West Palm Beach native Anthony Burks, Sr. Burks is a gifted draughtsman (and painter) and creates exceptional drawings. Specializing in portraiture, among other subjects, he renders friends and strangers in profile or placed face to face in fictional relationships. His intensely expressive renderings push the viewer to consider universal interactions such as seen in the drawing of two men titled 'Mirror Black', which the Norton is purchasing," says Cheryl Brutvan, Director of Curatorial Affairs, Norton Museum of Art
"Burks also focuses on the powerful symbolism of a Black man's raised arm with a clenched fist in his work. We thought it was important to include one of these compositions in our collection, too. He has reconsidered this historical subject reflecting on its continued meaning today. The gesture recalls the 1968 Olympics medal ceremony when American athletes Tommie Smith and John Carlos raised black-gloved arms to recognize the oppression of fellow countrymen. Despite their talent, they suffered professionally for decades for this action. We are honored to represent Burks' art in our collection with these two meaningful pieces."
Anthony Burks' technique combines colored pencils, watercolor, pen, and ink and is characterized by his unusual choice of colors. His subjects include people, birds, or other animals, and he tells their stories by intertwining their beauty and strength through his combination of realistic forms, bright colors, and abstract images.
A graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, Anthony has exhibited at galleries, museums, and events for over twenty years, including Art Fort Lauderdale, the Endangered Species of Florida Exhibition at the Paul Fisher Gallery; Collaboration: African Diaspora at the Armory Art Center; juried exhibit at the Ann Norton Sculpture Gardens; CONTINUUM, a gallery that was an extension of ArtSynergy and ArtPalmBeach; Wild Things, an art exhibition benefitting the Rare Species Conservancy; and Elements, a collaboration with three artists to promote the understanding of South Florida's ecosystem and The Everglades. His painting "Freedom 2001" can be found in the Cornell Museum Permanent Collection.
"As a rapidly expanding working artist studio/vacancy management company with locations spread across South Florida and up to Sarasota. We have an incredible opportunity to create affordable working studios for artists who were formerly working out of their home or not having a place to work at all," says (ZES) Co-Founder/Managing Partner Evan Snow. "Seeing works from career artists like Anthony be acquired by a leading art institution like the Norton Museum of Art gives us incredible joy as it gives him much deserved recognition and supports the overall Palm Beach art community."
Anthony is a resident artist at Zero Empty Spaces (Palm Beach Gardens) and mentor's fellow artists, young and old, teaching them his techniques and encouraging them to pursue their own creative talents. He is also the co-founder of A.T.B. Fine Artists & Designers that curates shows for other artists, and promotes the local arts scene. He is presently working on a coffee table book of his paintings and drawings.
About the Norton Museum of Art
Founded in 1941, the Norton Museum of Art is recognized for its distinguished holdings in American, European, and Chinese art, and a continually expanding presence for Photography and Contemporary art. Its masterpieces of 19th century and 20th century European painting and sculpture include works by Brancusi, Gauguin, Matisse, and Picasso, and American works by Stuart Davis, Hopper, O’Keeffe, Pollock, and Sheeler. The Norton presents special exhibitions, lectures, tours, and programs for adults and children throughout the year. In 2011, the Norton launched RAW (Recognition of Art by Women), featuring the work of a living female painter or sculptor and funded by the Leonard and Sophie Davis Fund / ML Dauray Arts Initiative. In 2012, the Norton established the biennial, international Rudin Prize for Emerging Photographers in partnership with Beth Rudin DeWoody, in honor of her late father, Lewis Rudin. In early 2016, the Norton broke ground for a visionary expansion designed by architecture firm Foster + Partners, under the direction of Pritzker Prizewinning architect Lord Norman Foster. (Enabling construction had begun in November 2015.) The project reorients the Norton’s entrance to the main thoroughfare of South Dixie Highway, restoring the symmetry of the museum’s original 1941 design, and includes a new 59,000-square-foot West Wing that doubles education space, and increases gallery space for the Norton’s renowned collection. The transformation of the Museum’s 6.3-acre campus will create a museum in a garden, featuring new, verdant spaces and a sculpture garden.
Contact
Zero Empty SpacesContact
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Andrew Martineau
954-850-8581
www.zeroemptyspaces.com
Categories