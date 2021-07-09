Transfinder Among Fastest Growing Companies
Transfinder's Revenue Grew 38.3% Over Three-Year Period
Schenectady, NY, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Transfinder Corporation was ranked among the fastest growing companies in New York’s Capital Region, according to a newly released list compiled by the Albany Business Review, part of the American City Business Journals chain of newspapers.
According to the list, Transfinder ranked 22nd and was the highest-ranking software developer on the list. Transfinder, based in Schenectady, grew 38.3 percent during the three-year period, closing 2020 with $18.9 million in revenue.
The school bus routing company has found itself on other lists in the past, including Inc. magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, which Transfinder made for 11 consecutive years, one of the longest streaks for a Capital Region company.
Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said it was gratifying to be on this list but it was not the company’s focus.
“We are growing so fast because we are focused on meeting and surpassing our clients’ needs and expectations,” Civitella said. “If we focus on creating the most innovative solutions in the industry and providing our clients with the white-glove treatment they deserve, the results will take care of themselves.”
About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics.
According to the list, Transfinder ranked 22nd and was the highest-ranking software developer on the list. Transfinder, based in Schenectady, grew 38.3 percent during the three-year period, closing 2020 with $18.9 million in revenue.
The school bus routing company has found itself on other lists in the past, including Inc. magazine’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies List, which Transfinder made for 11 consecutive years, one of the longest streaks for a Capital Region company.
Transfinder President and CEO Antonio Civitella said it was gratifying to be on this list but it was not the company’s focus.
“We are growing so fast because we are focused on meeting and surpassing our clients’ needs and expectations,” Civitella said. “If we focus on creating the most innovative solutions in the industry and providing our clients with the white-glove treatment they deserve, the results will take care of themselves.”
About Transfinder
Founded in 1988 and headquartered in Schenectady, New York, Transfinder is a national leader in intelligent transportation systems, providing transportation management systems and services to municipalities, school districts and adult care facilities. Transfinder, an Inc. magazine “fastest-growing company” for 11 consecutive years, has offices in Austin, Texas, and Shanghai, China. The software company, named a Best Place to Work and Top Workplace, develops and supports routing and scheduling solutions for optimal transportation logistics.
Contact
Transfinder CorporationContact
Rick D'Errico
518-723-8303
www.transfinder.com
440 State St.
Schenectady, NY 12305
Rick D'Errico
518-723-8303
www.transfinder.com
440 State St.
Schenectady, NY 12305
Categories