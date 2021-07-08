NewAge(R) Industries-AdvantaPure(R) Begins Another Expansion Project at Its Pennsylvania Headquarters; Erecting Additional Clean Rooms to Manufacture TPE Products

NewAge Industries, the plastic and silicone tubing manufacturer, is expanding at its Southampton, Pa., location by converting over 3,000 sq. ft. of warehouse space into ISO 7 clean rooms. The area will be used as additional space for the molding and assembly of the company’s AdvantaFlex(R) TPE tubing, an item from its AdvantaPure(R) high purity line of products. AdvantaFlex is used in vaccine development and manufacturing processes.