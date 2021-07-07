Tata Steel Packaging and Sensory Analytics Announce Partnership for Quality Excellence

Tata Steel and Sensory Analytics, the developer of patented SpecMetrix coating and film thickness measurement systems, have agreed on a global partnership to optimize product performance and coil quality. The industry leaders will team on plant quality enhancements as well as brand and business development initiatives.





To assure the highest level of laminated coil quality for Protact customers, Sensory’s latest SpecMetrix in-line film thickness measurement systems will be installed onto the Protact lamination line with the support of Sensory and IJmuiden plant personnel. The Tata Steel Protact team will also receive advanced system training from Sensory’s SpecMetrix Certified support team members. Tata Steel’s decision to invest in the next generation of coating and film layer quality assurance reinforces the Protact brand commitment to achieving optimal laminated coil quality and process control for its expanding customer base. This will be the first laminated metal plant in the world to be equipped with a SpecMetrix in-line coil coating measurement systems. Protact also expects to earn Sensory’s “SpecMetrix Certified” award recognition as the first global laminated coil plant recipient.



According to Greg Frisby, Global Coil Industry Manager of SpecMetrix Systems at Sensory, “Tata Steel is globally known for their long-standing commitment to sustainability and coil quality excellence. We are thrilled to work with the leader in next-generation laminated packaging to help showcase this brand alliance while delivering the positive impacts of our SpecMetrix coating thickness measurement solutions to enhance plant productivity.” Hans den Hartog, Lead Product Manager at Protact, added, “Having our innovative Protact laminated steel line equipped with SpecMetrix in-line systems from Sensory Analytics will help us deliver even greater quality assurance to our customers. We always strive to improve our processes, and this breakthrough system will continuously verify that applied laminate thickness levels are delivered with traceable quality for each Protact production coil. This partnership enables us to better highlight the increased efficiency, quality benefits and market opportunities Protact can deliver to our global customers.”



About Sensory Analytics: Fast-growing Sensory Analytics supplies its award-winning and patented SpecMetrix® coating thickness and layer measurement systems to manufacturing and coating leaders within the metal, flexible packaging, electronics, automotive, and other industrial markets worldwide. All SpecMetrix offerings measure the absolute thickness of applied wet or dry coatings and applied layers in real-time with nanometric precision during the coating process or to meet QA and R&D needs. For additional information, visit



