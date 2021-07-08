Angela Coté Inc and Paratus Business Resources Launch a Streamlined Franchise Resale Tool
Victoria, Canada, July 08, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Angela Coté (AC) Inc. has partnered with Paratus Business Resources to introduce DealBuilder, a streamlined resale process for the franchise industry. DealBuilder is software allowing franchise owners to gain accurate valuations of their franchise businesses, creating a streamlined resale process for their franchisees.
“We are thrilled to enter into this partnership with Paratus,” says Angela Coté, CEO at AC Inc. “This is a fantastic opportunity to champion innovative software that will support the franchise industry in streamlining the franchise resale process, a common pain point for franchisors.”
“We are very excited to have the opportunity to partner with AC Inc. to streamline the franchise resale process,” says Keith Mackenzie, Co-Founder at Paratus. “This is an essential step in our mission to increase the transparency and success rate of the franchise resale process.”
Key benefits of this new partnership:
AC Inc. is the exclusive distributor of this software for franchisors.
Franchisees can now quickly discover the current value of their business. This is an essential step in determining ways to increase the value of their business moving forward.
Franchisees can now easily prepare, package, and present the sale of their franchise business to prospective buyers, making it easier for franchisees to transition into retirement.
Franchise systems can continue to provide world-class support to their network of franchisees by supporting them in the resale process.
Franchise systems can ensure brand integrity throughout the resale process.
About Angela Coté Inc
AC Inc. offers resources, advising, and actionable steps to help franchise systems become more profitable and achieve their goals for growth. Launched in 2019, AC Inc. uses the signature AC Method (the 5 areas of franchise system performance) to offer solutions to established and emerging franchise systems.
About Paratus Business Resources
Paratus is a software company developing a suite of industry-leading business-for-sale tools. Applying its PriceBuilder and DealBuilder software, Paratus is helping streamline the franchise resale process. Paratus was founded in 2020 by experienced business intermediaries who have completed hundreds of successful transactions.
Belle White
1-778-557-9352
www.angelacote.com
