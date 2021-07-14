Frederick A. James II, MBA Recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Baltimore, MD, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Frederick A. James II of Baltimore, Maryland has been recognized as a VIP Member for 2021 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding achievements and contributions in the field of consulting.
About Frederick A. James II, MBA
Although Frederick James II has seen success in corporate America and in the small to medium size enterprise (SME) arena at companies such as Verizon, ProAct, and Target, he balances his self-employment as project manager in Baltimore, Maryland. With over 11 years experience, Mr. James is responsible for sales, retail, business consulting, marketing, and business analytics in an array of industries.
Previously, Mr. James II managed a sales team as an executive for the Target Corporation. Soon after this role, he completed his MBA and ventured into consultant positions. In the medical industry, he concentrated on pharmaceutical management as an assistant vice president at ProAct. Frederick also completed years of marketing research and performed project management duties for the New York State Research Foundation stationed at the State University of New York at Oswego. In his most recent role at Verizon Wireless, Frederick served as a social media advocacy promoter and member of the HQ Marketing Field Team developing B2B. He was responsible for playing a pivotal role in the formulation and implementation of promotional launch ideas i.e. Verizon Up and vertical integration concepts.
Born in St. Croix, Virgin Islands, Frederick obtained a B.S. in Marketing and a MBA in E-Marketing /Global Management in 2011. He received a Certificate of Achievement through the HMX Fundamentals Program from Harvard Medical School Online in Physiology. Frederick also completed the Harvard ManageMentor® program through Harvard Business School online. Mr. James II is a Six Sigma: Green Belt since May 2019 and completed several other licenses and certifications through LinkedIn. This helped lead into the development of his LLC, FJ Business consulting firm. Frederick James II was a 2009 Cambridge nominee for Who’s Who among Executives.
Outside of the professional community, Frederick A. James II is member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity and serves on their HQ Budget and Finance Committee with P&L responsibilities over $50M since 2016 and actively volunteers his time as a member of the Freemasons. Last but not least, Mr. James is pursuing a Doctorate in International Business with a focus on examining the financial implications of conducting business internationally, including how capital investment is undertaken globally and how financial markets and global trade influence investment opportunities. In his spare time, Frederick enjoys martial arts, fencing, wine clubs, and travel.
About Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide
Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment.
