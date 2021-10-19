Mantinga Introduces AI Assistant for Worksite Safety by Agmis

A leading Baltic frozen and convenience food producer Mantinga introduced Computer Vision powered solution to ensure PPE compliance. During a three month pilot project, the AI PPE detection product was installed at the company’s logistics centre and a manufacturing plant which is currently being built. The PPE detection solution was tasked with monitoring whether employees are wearing the required protection equipment, including hardhats, high visibility vests and face masks.