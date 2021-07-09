Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021 Speaker Presentations Released
SMi Group reports: hear from industry experts presenting on key topics at the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference on 15th – 17th November 2021.
London, United Kingdom, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As the only armoured vehicle conference dedicated to the area of survivability, the Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference will gather programme managers, capability directors, commanders from the military, senior engineers, chief scientists and platform managers from leading solution providers to discuss what nations are doing to protect their armoured vehicles and personnel.
The Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability conference, which will return to London for its 6th year on 16th - 17th November 2021 with a pre-conference Active Protection Systems Focus Day on the 15th November.
Interested parties should register by September 30 to take advantage of the £100 early bird discount: http://www.favsurvivability.com/pr2prcom.
This conference is a focused study on how to enhance survivability and addresses all layers of the survivability spectrum. Below are some snapshots of speaker presentations that will be featured:
· Focus Day - Lieutenant Colonel Damien Bailey, SO1 Heavy Forces, Capability Ground Manoeuvre Branch, British Army HQ - Presenting: Developments made in Developing and Integrating a Modular Integrated Protection System
· Focus Day - Mr Tom Newbery, Active Protection Research Technical Authority, DSTL, UK MoD - Presenting: Exploiting Developments in Active Protection Systems
· Focus Day - Mr Rob Baker, Discipline Lead, Advanced Vehicle Protection, Australian Defence Science and Technology Group - Presenting: Assessing the Vehicle Protection Systems Considerations of the Australian Land Forces and Improving Operational Effectiveness through the Integration of APS
· Day 1 - Lieutenant Colonel Simon Routledge, SO1 Land Systems, DSTL, UK MoD -Presenting: Enhancing Future UK Armoured Platform
· Day 1 - Lieutenant Colonel Karlheinz Boenke, Authorized Representative for MRAV BOXER, II-Combat, Army Concepts and Capabilities Development Centre, Bundeswehr - Presenting: Maximising Boxer Survivability for Enhanced German Armoured Capabilities
· Day 1 - Brigadier Jon Swift, Head of Ground Manoeuvre Capability, British Army -Presenting: The Position of British Armour Mobility in the Future Theatre
· Day 2 - Lieutenant Colonel James De St John-Pryce, Incoming Commanding Officer, Armoured Trials and Development Unit, British Army* -Presenting: Hide, Survive, Deceive
· Day 2 - Major General Charles Palu, Deputy Chief of Staff Plans & Programmes of the Army Staff, French Armed Forces - Presenting: SCORPION: Improving Operational Capabilities Through a New Era of French Armoured Vehicles
· Day 2 - Captain Mark Hoving, Staff Officer Armoured Vehicles Desk, Combat Development Centre for Ground Manoeuvre, Royal Netherlands Army - Presenting: Enhancing Threat Detection, Stealth and Protection Within the Mechanized/Motorized Brigades of the Royal Netherlands Army
More information about this event is available at http://www.favsurvivability.com/pr2prcom.
Future Armoured Vehicles Survivability 2021
Conference: 16th – 17th November 2021
Focus Day: 15th November 2021
London, United Kingdom
Gold Sponsor: Leonardo
Sponsors & Exhibitors: ABBS, Collins Aerospace, Microflown AVISA, Pearson Engineering, TenCate Advanced Armour
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748.
About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses, and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
