Shannon Smith Joins CENTURY 21 Thomas
North Myrtle Beach, SC, July 09, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Century 21 Thomas, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., is happy to announce that Shannon Smith has joined the Century 21 real estate team.
Graduating from North Myrtle Beach High School and attending the University of South Carolina, Smith said her love of this area brought her back to the beach. It is her passion for helping others that led her to real estate.
“Real estate enables me to assist others with crucial life decisions,” said Smith. “In addition to helping others, I’m also attracted to the investment side. It’s an advantage that I’ve worked in the hospitality and tourism industry, which highlights the importance of first impressions and attention to detail. These are beneficial traits for future clients.”
According to Smith, her work ethic has much to do with how she was raised. “Growing up, I was taught the value of hard work, treating others how you want to be treated, and having faith in God. My core values have made me who I am today, and I am confident that these values will provide excellent customer service to my clients.”
Providing a positive lasting impression is important to Smith. “I want each client to know that I truly care and that I will do everything within my power to make the buying/selling process as stress-free and enjoyable as possible,” she stated.
And how will she address a very competitive market? “Having the right mindset is key,” said Smith. “Selling is about giving, not about what you can get in return. I want to build lasting relationships with people I meet by giving my time, attention, counsel, education, empathy, and value. It’s not about me; it’s about what is important to my clients.”
“Shannon’s skills, drive, and commitment are a great asset to our team,” said Teddy Smith, sales manager. “Her focus on customer service and desire to excel will result in success.”
Smith and her husband, Jonathan, and their children, reside in North Myrtle Beach.
About CENTURY 21 Thomas
CENTURY 21 Thomas, established in 1962, takes pride in personalized service and exceeding client expectations. It has offices at 625 Sea Mountain Highway and 404-A Main St. in North Myrtle Beach.
It is an independently owned and operated franchise affiliate of CENTURY 21 Real Estate LLC (century21.com), the iconic brand and franchisor with the largest global network in residential real estate. For more information on CENTURY 21 Thomas, call 843-249-2100 or go to century21thomas.com.
