Junior Achievement of North Florida Has Received a Grant from The Jim Moran Foundation for JA Inspire
The grant will support the career exploration program for middle and high school students.
Jacksonville, FL, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Junior Achievement of North Florida has received a grant from The Jim Moran Foundation to support their new JA Inspire – A Career Exploration Program. The nonprofit has been awarded $97,000 to introduce students to career opportunities and the education they need on the path to those careers. It is a partnership between schools, the community and industry leaders to empower the next generation.
“We are very thankful to Jan Moran for the support for our program which will directly benefit students in Duval County and help set them on the path to success,” said Shannon Italia, president of JA of North Florida. “JA Inspire helps bring to life different occupations and careers to inspire the academic and professional futures of the students. The Jim Moran Foundation’s investment is the catalyst that will help us prepare the next generation of employable, productive citizens.”
JA of North Florida teamed up with Duval County Public Schools’ Career and Technical Education Department to deliver JA Inspire to eighth-grade CTE students and delivered a pilot program in March. JA partners with teachers who lead in-class JA sessions followed by a virtual career fair for students. JA Inspire also fulfills a mandate by the state’s Department of Education that requires teachers to provide a career and education planning course for students before they enter ninth grade. In the Fall of 2021, JA plans to deliver the program to all 5,000 eighth-grade CTE students with plans to expand the program to 11th grade CTE students in Spring 2022.
The Jim Moran Foundation grant will help JA of North Florida build out JA Inspire’s technology platform that will have specific resources for middle and high school students. For middle school students, the resources provided will include information regarding their high school choice including magnet schools and career academies. The program will deliver the tools ahead of the student’s decision deadline to help them and their families make their choice. High school students will be given resources to help them make decisions about their post-secondary plans.
About Junior Achievement of North Florida
Junior Achievement is the world's largest organization dedicated to educating students about workforce readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy through experiential, hands-on programs. Junior Achievement of North Florida has been operating in Jacksonville since 1963 and includes a satellite office in Tallahassee. Through an innovative partnership between the business community, educators and volunteers, Junior Achievement of North Florida helps young people connect with relevant learning and the importance of staying in school.
About The Jim Moran Foundation
Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. The Foundation has invested more than $180 million in education, elder care, family strengthening, and youth transitional living initiatives since its inception in 2000 with efforts currently focused in Broward, Palm Beach and Duval counties. Through a long-term Grant Agreement, The Foundation's significant funders are JM Family Enterprises, Inc., and its subsidiaries, including Southeast Toyota Distributors, LLC. To learn more, call (954) 429-2122.
Contact
Kelly White
904-398-9944
www.janfl.org
