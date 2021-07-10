Exceptional Home Care Services Arrive in New Haven County
Care at Home continues growth down the Connecticut shoreline to offer award-winning home care services.
New Haven, CT, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Care at Home is excited to announce its expansion into New Haven County and parts of Middlesex County. This marks a growth milestone in Connecticut that allows the award-winning home care agency to offer exceptional caregiving services outside New London County. Along with those services, is a team of skilled and compassionate caregivers, and a support staff unmatched by competitors.
“We have seen great demand in New Haven for home care services on a level we already provide in Southeastern Connecticut and Rhode Island,” said Suzanne Karp, Founder of Care at Home. “Families want a home care agency they can trust. They want skilled caregivers that exercise compassion and respect pandemic guidelines. And most of all, they want to know we’ll be there for their loved ones.”
Being there for clients and their families is imperative for Care at Home. This commitment to exceptional service is evident by the number of accolades the home care agency has earned the past year. Most notably is the 2020 Readers’ Choice Award for #1 Home Care Service (non-medical) in New London County.
“It’s great to be recognized as the best in your backyard,” said Dan Karp, Director of Operations. “And we’re excited to be delivering the same level of services to New Haven County that earned us the #1 title here at home.”
About Care at Home, LLC: Care at Home, LLC is a trusted expert for non-medical home care services in Connecticut and Rhode Island. Care at Home is in the top 7% of the largest home care agencies in the country and has won national awards for Provider of Choice, Employer of Choice, and Leadership in Excellence with an A+ Rating from the Home Care Standards Bureau. Visit CareAtHomeNow.com to learn more.
Contact
Robert Niedojadlo
860-333-6025
careathomenow.com
