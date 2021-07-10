For the Seventh Time Attorney John L. Ward Awarded Top 40 under 40
Ward Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce that the National Trial Lawyers named Attorney John L. Ward a recipient of their Top 40 Under 40 Award.
Manchester, NH, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ward Law Group, PLLC is pleased to announce that the National Trial Lawyers named Attorney John L. Ward a recipient of their Top 40 Under 40 Award. This award recognizes the Top 40 under 40 Civil Plaintiff Attorney’s in New Hampshire.
Membership into The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 under 40 is by invitation only and is extended solely to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state. Invitees must exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership as a young lawyer under the age of 40.
About Ward Law Group: The Manchester, NH based personal injury law firm of Ward Law Group, PLLC is a statewide practice with over 60 years of combined experience. Their experienced team of attorneys concentrate in Personal Injury, Workers’ Compensation and Social Security disability claims in addition to Family, Criminal and Civil law.
