Acquire "Rocks the Granite State"
Raleigh, NC, July 10, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acquire, a marketing and sales firm, based in Raleigh, North Carolina is set to open the doors to its new office in Portsmouth, New Hampshire office, which would be the company’s first office in the "granite state." Acquire’s company leadership has always envisioned the expansion of the company into New England and now after 13 years of operations that vision has come to fruition in 2021.
“We have a clear, road map vision for how we can continue to grow our presence along the east coast,” CEO and National Consultant, Zack Schuch, commented. “This expansion is a huge step in that process.”
Acquire works with many clients nationwide that have a presence in telecommunications and home entertainment. Those clients service all of the cities located in New England. The Portsmouth will also have access to surrounding markets like Boston, MA and Providence, Rhode Island.
Acquire plans to continue its expansion by opening two more new offices in Q3 including Boston, MA and New Bern, North Carolina. The company has met or exceed its market expansion goals since returning to Raleigh in 2016.
Reem Al-Juraid
(919) 817-1418
acquireraleigh.com
