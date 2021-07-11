W3Global Expands India Operations, Opens New Office in Hyderabad
W3Global Inc, a leading staffing and recruitment organization, opened its new office in Uppal, Hyderabad, India. Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Information & Technology Principal Secretary to the Government of Telangana, chaired the inauguration.
Speaking at the ceremony, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan welcomed the move of Sridhar Venkatesan, W3Global CEO, to open the centre at Uppal.
He said, "Such moves will help to decongest the otherwise highly populated localities such as Hitech City. Opening offices in new regions like this will help companies in tapping the untapped potential of the city."
He added, "The ambience of the office is splendid and will definitely help the productivity of the employees."
Mr. Ranjan also welcomed the idea of W3Global’s intention to further up its employees from the present 500+ to 1000 in the near future.
He concluded by saying, "When midscale companies like W3Global focus on the extension of employees and expanding their operations, it will thrive the efforts of the Telangana Government to push the IT sector further."
The IT Secretary said, "It is companies like W3global that are the future of employment and growth of India."
Srinivas Vallabhaneni, COO of W3Global and other employees were also present at the inaugural ceremony.
The new office is the 3rd facility in the city. The other two facilities are located in Hi-tech City and Somajiguda. The facility in the DSL Virtue Mall can easily accommodate 200 people and comes with all the needed requirements to run the operations 24/7 along with recreational facilities for employees.
About W3Global Inc.
W3Global Inc. founded in 2006, is a multinational recruitment & staffing firm with its headquarters in Dallas, TX. USA. The company also has branches in Chicago, San Jose, California & Houston in the US. Besides the USA, the organization even has its presence in Canada, UK and India. The company has more than 500 clients across the globe and has helped innumerable people find the right jobs in preferred locations with rewarding salaries.
Headed by Mr. Sridhar Venkatesan, the company has 500+ employees and works with the motto of helping job seekers find their dream job in a frictionless way at their preferred location with a rewarding salary while fulfilling the employer's hiring needs as their trusted partner.
For further information, please visit: https://www.w3global.com/
Contact
W3GlobalContact
T Mohan Krishna
+1 (972) 393-4471
https://www.w3global.com/
1701 Legacy Dr, Suite 1000
Frisco, Texas – 75034
Tel: +1 (972) 393-4471
