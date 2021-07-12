The New England Center for Children Welcomes Dudley and Adu-Gyamfi to Board of Directors
Southborough, MA, July 12, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The New England Center for Children® (NECC®), a global leader in education and research for children with autism, announced today the election of Laura Dudley, PhD, BCBA-D, LABA and Stella R. Adu-Gyamfi, RN, to the Board of Directors. Dr. Dudley is an Associate Clinical Professor and Associate Chair of the Applied Psychology Department at Northeastern University. Ms. Adu-Gyamfi is a psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner for Jamii Wellness and Behavioral Healthcare Services, with prior experience as a Clinical Nurse for the United States Air Force Reserves.
“The New England Center for Children is ecstatic to welcome Dr. Dudley and Ms. Adu-Gyamfi to our Board of Directors,” said Vincent Strully, Jr., Founder and CEO of The New England Center for Children. “The addition of these two women, and the diverse professional experience they will provide to the Board, is invaluable to the continued advancement of our organization.”
For Dr. Dudley, her election to the Board is a homecoming of sorts. She began her career in special education and behavior analysis as an entry-level teacher with NECC in 1994. While with NECC, Dr. Dudley earned her master’s in ABA from Northeastern University in 1997 and was part of the development of the Autism Curriculum Encyclopedia® (ACE®) ABA Software System. Since leaving NECC in 2004, she has continued her education, obtaining her doctorate in ABA from Simmons College in 2015, worked in public schools around the state, and helped educate the next generation of behavior analysts through faculty positions at Hamilton College, Northeastern University, and Simmons College. In all, she brings more than 25 years of field, research, and academic experience in the fields of special education and behavior analysis to the Board.
“I am honored to join the Board at The New England Center for Children,” said Dr. Dudley, “NECC played such an integral role in my career in special education and behavior analysis, and to be able to return and work alongside their faculty and staff is a truly special opportunity.”
Ms. Adu-Gyamfi brings a new perspective to the Board. She is the first psychiatric-mental health nurse practitioner to serve on the Board and her expertise centers around assessing, diagnosing, and treating mental health needs. As mental health and wellness continues to be a central focus for NECC’s community, Ms. Adu-Gyamfi’s addition strengthens the Center’s ability to respond to these issues. Additionally, she brings a proven track record in volunteering to help vulnerable populations, previously helping raise funds for NECC by running the Boston Marathon in 2019 and serving on the Worcester Infant Mortality Reduction Task Force, a volunteer group organized by the Worcester Department of Public Health aimed at reducing infant mortality in the African immigrant community of Worcester.
“I am thrilled to join the Board at NECC,” said Ms. Adu-Gyamfi,” and to work in collaboration with NECC’s team to continue to make NECC a world-leader in autism research and education. This is an exciting new chapter in my career, and I cannot wait to help further NECC’s goal of helping children with autism around the world learn and grow.”
About The New England Center for Children
The New England Center for Children® (NECC®) is an award-winning autism education center and research institute. Committed to creating a world where autism is not a barrier to happiness, growth, and independence, our community of teachers, researchers, and clinicians provide comprehensive services including home-based, day, and residential programs, partner classrooms in public school systems, consulting services, and the ACE® ABA Software System (www.acenecc.org).
We are committed to creating an equitable workplace for our diverse team and providing industry-leading staff professional development opportunities, specifically with our on-campus graduate degree partnership programs. The result is a growing pool of autism educators and researchers that impact the lives of children with autism both at NECC and around the world. The New England Center for Children is based in Southborough, MA, and operates a center in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Learn more at www.necc.org.
