INSYNC Organized It’s First Vaccination Drive 2021
With the second wave of the pandemic crippling the Indian Healthcare Infrastructure, INSYNC carried out its first vaccination drive to ensure all its team members gets vaccinated.
Kolkata, India, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The world has never faced such a global crisis as the COVID pandemic, and with the rise of the localized second wave of it, the road to recovery will be much longer than expected. The new wave of COVID-19 that swept across India in the first half of 2021 had left the healthcare infrastructure crippled, leading to uncountable deaths.
Even in these hard times, the world kept on moving. INSYNC reconfigured its business processes to adapt to these difficult times. A robust business continuity plan was implemented, which not only ensured employee safety but also safeguarded the customer experience.
Once the vaccines became available, their massive demand made it almost impossible for everyone to access them reliably. Sensing the rising concern among its team members regarding vaccinations, INSYNC brought together all its resources to make certain that every team member and their families got vaccinated in a safe, secure and orderly manner. With this aim in mind, INSYNC organized its first-ever COVID-19 Vaccination Drive 2021 in partnership with CVC Apollo Clinic Newtown for all its team members and their dependents.
The INSYNC Vaccination Drive 2021, conducted on May 29th is a testament to the resource planning and team coordination capabilities of INSYNC. The drive was conducted with the help of team members who volunteered for the initiative that took place at INSYNC office premises across two floors, with three medical professionals administering vaccines to make the process as efficient as possible. With impeccable teamwork and coordination, the vaccination drive successfully vaccinated 250 employees and their family members in just two hours while maintaining proper guidelines and safe distancing.
The steps taken by INSYNC to ensure the vaccination drive was a success shows that not only do they care for the physical and mental well-being of its team members but also for the families of their team members too. As the CEO of INSYNC, Atul Gupta had said in the face of this crisis, “Problems of this scale can’t be handled by any Government or Institution. It needs all hands on the deck to make a difference." and with the successful vaccination drive, INSYNC has truly made that difference.
To read more in detail, head on to:
https://insync.co.in/insync-vaccination-drive-2021-in-this-together/
Even in these hard times, the world kept on moving. INSYNC reconfigured its business processes to adapt to these difficult times. A robust business continuity plan was implemented, which not only ensured employee safety but also safeguarded the customer experience.
Once the vaccines became available, their massive demand made it almost impossible for everyone to access them reliably. Sensing the rising concern among its team members regarding vaccinations, INSYNC brought together all its resources to make certain that every team member and their families got vaccinated in a safe, secure and orderly manner. With this aim in mind, INSYNC organized its first-ever COVID-19 Vaccination Drive 2021 in partnership with CVC Apollo Clinic Newtown for all its team members and their dependents.
The INSYNC Vaccination Drive 2021, conducted on May 29th is a testament to the resource planning and team coordination capabilities of INSYNC. The drive was conducted with the help of team members who volunteered for the initiative that took place at INSYNC office premises across two floors, with three medical professionals administering vaccines to make the process as efficient as possible. With impeccable teamwork and coordination, the vaccination drive successfully vaccinated 250 employees and their family members in just two hours while maintaining proper guidelines and safe distancing.
The steps taken by INSYNC to ensure the vaccination drive was a success shows that not only do they care for the physical and mental well-being of its team members but also for the families of their team members too. As the CEO of INSYNC, Atul Gupta had said in the face of this crisis, “Problems of this scale can’t be handled by any Government or Institution. It needs all hands on the deck to make a difference." and with the successful vaccination drive, INSYNC has truly made that difference.
To read more in detail, head on to:
https://insync.co.in/insync-vaccination-drive-2021-in-this-together/
Contact
InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.Contact
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Categories