PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS Distinguished with Top 10+ Sectors and Top 10+ Regions Certification – Portugal 2020
Vila Nova de Famalicão, Portugal, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was distinguished as one of the Top 10+ Sectors and Top 10+ Regions – Portugal 2020, two certifications issued by SCORING, a consulting company in the areas of management and organizational development that certifies the 10 best companies by sector and by region.
The objective of these certifications is to highlight the companies that combine a relevant business volume with the best performance and financial solidity indexes (superior to 80%). So, PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS was considered one of the 10 best companies in the Information Technology – Multimedia Kiosks sector and one of the 10 best companies in the Braga region.
The Top 10+ distinction is the only one in Portugal in the economic-financial area that has, as a guarantee of exemption and impartiality of the calculations and ranking, an independent audit conducted by an entity certified by IPAC – Portuguese Institute for Accreditation. To reinforce these guarantees, the data was deposited with ASSOFT – Portuguese Software Association, to safeguard its integrity.
Miguel Soares, CEO of PARTTEAM & OEMKIOSKS, “Couldn't be happier and prouder to receive these distinctions, which are proof of the work and commitment of a whole united team.” “Moreover, we are a company with a financial and operational control that allows us to maintain interesting ratios of sustainability and profitability, which we are very pleased with. These distinctions are, without a doubt, a stimulus for us to continue with our dynamics and business strategy,” he added.
Take a look at https://swki.me/Y1Izx91r
Photo: https://ibb.co/g4ryyDD
