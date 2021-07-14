It All Hinges on FDB Partnerships for Cabinet and Enclosure Doors
The diverse range of hinges from FDB can fulfil virtually any customer requirement for cabinet and enclosure doors.
Isleworth, United Kingdom, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The experienced team at FDB Panel Fittings claim that with their diverse range of hinges they can fulfil virtually any customer requirement. In view of present supply chain issues in the general market they explain that they have good ex-stock availability for urgent delivery from their Online store covering most popular types.
In addition to delivery from stock FDB are able to preferentially source from major international brands such as DIRAK and PINET. This enables them to cover all sorts of enclosure hinges in zinc die, steel, polyamide and stainless steel, for internal/concealed or external use. Many weld-on, bolt on and screw on hinges cover a standard portfolio, with DIRAK SNAP technology hinges fulfilling the important requirement for toolless fitting. This permits rapid secure fitting, even on site at final installation.
Explains Gary Miles MD “We are pulling out all the stops to support our extended customer base, whether they require standard bullet hinges, lift off butt type, sprung/torque designs or large flap types with adjustment. We are geared to support all specialist enclosure or cabinet builders – whether in the engineering/electrical or building industries.”
