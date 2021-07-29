VaroTeam, a Leader in Bookkeeping Services, Announces That It Created an Offering Dedicated to Nonprofit Organizations and Social Impact Ventures
VaroTeam, one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the US, has added a service line to serve nonprofit organizations and social impact ventures. With three levels of service offered in this new business model, VaroTeam’s clients will receive higher quality data at a lower cost and assist nonprofits in managing tight budgets and compliance with significant governance requirements.
Miami, FL, July 29, 2021 --(PR.com)-- VaroTeam, one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the US, doubled its customer count and tripled its staff in 2020. Since its inception, VaroTeam has served a wide spectrum of small and medium-sized businesses, from those in pre-revenue and early launch stages to national brands eclipsing $100 million in annual revenue.
With expected triple digit growth again in 2021, VaroTeam has created an offering dedicated to nonprofit organizations and social impact ventures.
“Adding a specific Nonprofit Service Line allows our mission-driven culture to thrive. Our CFOs will help Nonprofit organizations optimize the returns of their organization’s activities by developing and implementing tailored strategies with an emphasis on compliance,” said VaroTeam Co-Founder Giuseppe Salamone.
Accounting-only firms generally provide services for the sole purpose of creating a tax return, not to provide information that helps its leaders with day to day management and decision making. VaroTeam’s business model allows its clients to receive higher quality data at a lower cost. Not only can their current model be easily extended to nonprofits, but it creates a win-win model for nonprofits who need to manage tight budgets with significant governance requirements.
“A nonprofit’s financial integrity is critical to ensuring performance, governance and increasing the organization’s impact. Ensuring an organization follows the requirements of various funders can be daunting. We help our nonprofit clients stay in compliance with funding and donor requirements,” Salamone added.
The firm offers three levels of service with additional options that can be added on to meet the needs of each nonprofit organization. In addition, the organization has its roots in nonprofit accounting, so the staff is well-versed in specific governance and compliance regulations.
Salamone explained, “I left my position of Controller at a South Florida nonprofit in February 2018, and know first-hand how important it is to manage the financial aspects of a growing nonprofit. Serving these organizations as well as our for profit clients brings us incredible satisfaction.”
Interested organizations can learn more and schedule a free consult at: https://varoteam.com/non-profit-bookkeeping/.
With expected triple digit growth again in 2021, VaroTeam has created an offering dedicated to nonprofit organizations and social impact ventures.
“Adding a specific Nonprofit Service Line allows our mission-driven culture to thrive. Our CFOs will help Nonprofit organizations optimize the returns of their organization’s activities by developing and implementing tailored strategies with an emphasis on compliance,” said VaroTeam Co-Founder Giuseppe Salamone.
Accounting-only firms generally provide services for the sole purpose of creating a tax return, not to provide information that helps its leaders with day to day management and decision making. VaroTeam’s business model allows its clients to receive higher quality data at a lower cost. Not only can their current model be easily extended to nonprofits, but it creates a win-win model for nonprofits who need to manage tight budgets with significant governance requirements.
“A nonprofit’s financial integrity is critical to ensuring performance, governance and increasing the organization’s impact. Ensuring an organization follows the requirements of various funders can be daunting. We help our nonprofit clients stay in compliance with funding and donor requirements,” Salamone added.
The firm offers three levels of service with additional options that can be added on to meet the needs of each nonprofit organization. In addition, the organization has its roots in nonprofit accounting, so the staff is well-versed in specific governance and compliance regulations.
Salamone explained, “I left my position of Controller at a South Florida nonprofit in February 2018, and know first-hand how important it is to manage the financial aspects of a growing nonprofit. Serving these organizations as well as our for profit clients brings us incredible satisfaction.”
Interested organizations can learn more and schedule a free consult at: https://varoteam.com/non-profit-bookkeeping/.
Contact
VaroTeamContact
Donovan Lazar
786-698-7247
varoteam.com
Donovan Lazar
786-698-7247
varoteam.com
Categories