VaroTeam, a Leader in Bookkeeping Services, Announces That It Created an Offering Dedicated to Nonprofit Organizations and Social Impact Ventures

VaroTeam, one of the fastest growing accounting firms in the US, has added a service line to serve nonprofit organizations and social impact ventures. With three levels of service offered in this new business model, VaroTeam’s clients will receive higher quality data at a lower cost and assist nonprofits in managing tight budgets and compliance with significant governance requirements.