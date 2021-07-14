APFED to Host Virtual Patient Education Conference on Eosinophil-Associated Diseases, July 14-16, 2021
EOS Connection 2021 will feature the latest research developments, practical management strategies, and opportunities for attendees to connect on an all-virtual platform.
Atlanta, GA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) will host its 19th annual patient education conference, which features a three-day virtual program on eosinophil-associated diseases.
EOS Connection 2021 will provide a full conference experience using state-of-the-art virtual meeting technology. Patients, caregivers, families, advocates, healthcare providers, researchers, and education partners can learn and connect in an online environment that includes a poster hall highlighting new research, a networking lounge where attendees can interact, a new chat feature via text or webcam, and an exhibit hall where attendees can learn about resources, products, and services.
Eosinophil-associated diseases are chronic inflammatory conditions characterized by elevated levels of eosinophils (a type of white blood cell) in one or more specific areas of the body. The higher-than-normal number of eosinophils cause inflammation and damage to tissues and organs. These chronic diseases require lifelong treatment and symptoms may be debilitating.
The EOS Connection 2021 virtual conference hall will be open on July 14, 15, and 16 from 11:30 A.M. to 3:45 P.M. Eastern Time. Presentations from expert speakers will include research advancements in eosinophilic gastrointestinal disease (EGID), updates from the Consortium of Eosinophilic Gastrointestinal Disease Researchers (CEGIR), sessions on elimination and elemental diets, as well as presentations on other rare eosinophil-associated diseases, such as hypereosinophilic syndromes and eosinophilic asthma. Attendees will also have opportunities to participate in live Q&A.
“As always, this year’s agenda addresses a broad range of topics of importance to the eosinophilic disease community, and we’re grateful to our presenters, partners, and collaborators at CEGIR for the opportunity to deliver such an innovative and dynamic virtual education experience,” said APFED’s Executive Director, Mary Jo Strobel. “We are pleased that the all-virtual format allows EOS Connection to once again widen our audience and become a true global event.”
Complimentary admission to EOS Connection 2021 is offered to all APFED members, including its free subscribers and new members.
EOS Connection 2021 is made possible thanks to the generous support of APFED’s Education Partners, including Presenting Partner Takeda; Diamond Partner Sanofi Genzyme, and Regeneron; Platinum Partners Allakos, AstraZeneca, EleCare®, Ellodi Pharmaceuticals, and Mead Johnson Nutrition; and Gold Partners Bristol Myers Squibb, GlaxoSmithKline, Neocate®, and Revolo Biotherapeutics.
To register for EOS Connection 2021, please visit: apfed.org/conference.
About the American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED)
The American Partnership for Eosinophilic Disorders (APFED) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to passionately embrace, support, and improve the lives of patients and families affected by eosinophil-associated diseases through education and awareness, research, support, and advocacy. https://apfed.org/
