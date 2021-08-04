Lindy A. Muhl Honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Forney, TX, August 04, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Lindy A. Muhl of Forney, Texas has been honored as a VIP Member for 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of finance. These important women exemplify tenacity. They realize that in order to reach their goals, they must never give up and continue to strive to become influential in their profession.
About Lindy A. Muhl
Lindy Muhl is a commercial closer and escrow officer at Independence Title in Texas. Known as Secured Land DBA Independence Title Company, they are licensed directly in over 40 counties, and supported by every major underwriter in the U.S. They perform commercial, residential, information, and education services. With over 37 years’ experience in the industry, Mrs. Muhl is experienced in commercial closings, residential closings, escrow, and title services.
Born August 22, 1957, Lindy attended Conroe High school and also some college. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with her husband of 42 years, her 4 adult children, walking, hiking, family time with her grandchildren, reading, Church, and Bible study.
For further information, contact: Lindy.Muhl@independencetitle.com
About P.O.W.E.R. Magazine (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Categories