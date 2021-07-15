The Sports Marketer Acquires BIG Sports Consulting
Sport and Social clubs/players across the US to benefit.
Chicago, IL, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Sports Marketer, LLC, a media and marketing firm specializing in the areas of sports, music and entertainment marketing, has acquired BIG Sports Consulting, a Los Angeles based sports marketing consultancy.
The official announcement was made on Monday as players began to gather at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, at the site of, and during the lead up to, the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
The move to acquire BIG began in earnest, in December. The process itself took nearly 8 months to complete. The deal was officially signed on Friday, July 9. The terms of the agreement are not known at this time.
“Josh Keiles, and thus BIG Sports, have a tremendous reputation in the industry, and a network that has been built on trust and hard work,” said Michael Myers, CEO of The Sports Marketer, “We are fortunate to be in the position to make this happen, and both group’s clientele will benefit from the additional knowledge and manpower.”
The acquisition of BIG aligns with TSM’s mission to guide brands and properties into the next phase of sports and music sponsorship.
By purchasing BIG, The Sports Marketer can increase its focus on a key area of emphasis for the organization - Introducing and growing brand partnerships in the Adult Recreation/Sports & Social space.
“I’ve been playing in these leagues for 20 years, and connecting brands for 12, and I feel that the quality and sheer volume of the community of players in the Sport & Social realm, is underappreciated and unmatched, and this alliance will allow for that universe to grow, improve the experiences for the players, and thrive as an enterprise,” said Myers.
Added Keiles, “I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with TSM to create lasting, effective partnerships in the Sport & Social scene and beyond. It’s time this undeniably valuable audience took center stage.”
About The Sports Marketer, LLC
Since 2009, The Sports Marketer has been working with properties and brands to create symbiotic, actionable, mutually beneficial and maximized partnerships in the world of sports and music.
As a leader in professional and collegiate, and adult recreational/sport and social space... and as a leader in the live event/music space, TSM has worked with 200+ professional/collegiate properties, and brands such as Anheuser-Busch, Nike, Pepsi, Groupon, Muscle Milk, AthletiCo, BP, Best Buy and many, many others.
The official announcement was made on Monday as players began to gather at Coors Field in Denver, Colorado, at the site of, and during the lead up to, the 91st Major League Baseball All-Star Game.
The move to acquire BIG began in earnest, in December. The process itself took nearly 8 months to complete. The deal was officially signed on Friday, July 9. The terms of the agreement are not known at this time.
“Josh Keiles, and thus BIG Sports, have a tremendous reputation in the industry, and a network that has been built on trust and hard work,” said Michael Myers, CEO of The Sports Marketer, “We are fortunate to be in the position to make this happen, and both group’s clientele will benefit from the additional knowledge and manpower.”
The acquisition of BIG aligns with TSM’s mission to guide brands and properties into the next phase of sports and music sponsorship.
By purchasing BIG, The Sports Marketer can increase its focus on a key area of emphasis for the organization - Introducing and growing brand partnerships in the Adult Recreation/Sports & Social space.
“I’ve been playing in these leagues for 20 years, and connecting brands for 12, and I feel that the quality and sheer volume of the community of players in the Sport & Social realm, is underappreciated and unmatched, and this alliance will allow for that universe to grow, improve the experiences for the players, and thrive as an enterprise,” said Myers.
Added Keiles, “I couldn’t be more excited to join forces with TSM to create lasting, effective partnerships in the Sport & Social scene and beyond. It’s time this undeniably valuable audience took center stage.”
About The Sports Marketer, LLC
Since 2009, The Sports Marketer has been working with properties and brands to create symbiotic, actionable, mutually beneficial and maximized partnerships in the world of sports and music.
As a leader in professional and collegiate, and adult recreational/sport and social space... and as a leader in the live event/music space, TSM has worked with 200+ professional/collegiate properties, and brands such as Anheuser-Busch, Nike, Pepsi, Groupon, Muscle Milk, AthletiCo, BP, Best Buy and many, many others.
Contact
The Sports MarketerContact
Michael Myers
312-399-0290
www.thesportsmarketer.com
Michael Myers
312-399-0290
www.thesportsmarketer.com
Categories