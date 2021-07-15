Energy from Waste Conference Will Provide Updates on How Legislation and Policy Can Stimulate More Investment
SMi Group reports: Learn of the growing significance that Carbon Capture and Storage has within the Energy from Waste market and the impact it has on the circular economy.
London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi's 14th annual Energy from Waste conference will provide updates on how legislation and policy can stimulate more investment and how Brexit will affect the future of the market. This comprehensive conference remains an essential calendar date giving opportunity for Energy from Waste plant operators to network with leading technology and service providers.
Interested parties should register by September 30th to take advantage of the £100 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2
Carbon capture storage and the road to net zero
Case Study: World’s first full-scale CCS plant on Energy from Waste?
• Project details and status; Fortum Oslo Varme’s CCS project
• CCS on EfW and status in Europe
• Impact in the circular economy
• The role of BECCS and carbon removal
Jannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director CCS, Fortum Petroleum AS
Case Study: Energy from Waste — The route to decarbonisation
• Energy from waste in the context of Net Zero
• The risks and benefits of carbon pricing
• Investing in recycling
• Carbon Capture and Storage – industry opportunities
• Runcorn case study; creating a net negative cluster with Hynet
Paul Davies, Group Development Director, Viridor
Case Study: Decarbonizing EfW in the Netherlands: Lessons learned from Attero’s EfW 2.0
• Maximizing material recovery: plastics, tetras, metals and cleaned bottom ashes
• Optimizing energy efficiency: combining heat, green gas, CO2-capture and electricity
• Dutch policy development driving decarbonization and recycling: Landfill ban, incineration tax, CO2-tax, EPR and Green Deal Bottom Ashes
Robert Corijn, Marketing Manager, Attero
More information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2
Energy from Waste 2021
1st – 2nd December 2021
London, United Kingdom
Sponsored by Afry, Dalkia Wastenergy, Meldgaard, Rock Solid Processing, Novalux Energy, Tidy Planet, Turboden, Valmet & VFE
For delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.
Jinna Sidhu
020 7827 6088
http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2
