London, United Kingdom, July 15, 2021 --( PR.com )-- SMi's 14th annual Energy from Waste conference will provide updates on how legislation and policy can stimulate more investment and how Brexit will affect the future of the market. This comprehensive conference remains an essential calendar date giving opportunity for Energy from Waste plant operators to network with leading technology and service providers.Interested parties should register by September 30th to take advantage of the £100 early bird discount: http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2Carbon capture storage and the road to net zeroCase Study: World’s first full-scale CCS plant on Energy from Waste?• Project details and status; Fortum Oslo Varme’s CCS project• CCS on EfW and status in Europe• Impact in the circular economy• The role of BECCS and carbon removalJannicke Gerner Bjerkås, Director CCS, Fortum Petroleum ASCase Study: Energy from Waste — The route to decarbonisation• Energy from waste in the context of Net Zero• The risks and benefits of carbon pricing• Investing in recycling• Carbon Capture and Storage – industry opportunities• Runcorn case study; creating a net negative cluster with HynetPaul Davies, Group Development Director, ViridorCase Study: Decarbonizing EfW in the Netherlands: Lessons learned from Attero’s EfW 2.0• Maximizing material recovery: plastics, tetras, metals and cleaned bottom ashes• Optimizing energy efficiency: combining heat, green gas, CO2-capture and electricity• Dutch policy development driving decarbonization and recycling: Landfill ban, incineration tax, CO2-tax, EPR and Green Deal Bottom AshesRobert Corijn, Marketing Manager, AtteroMore information about this event is available at http://www.efw-event.com/prcom2Energy from Waste 20211st – 2nd December 2021London, United KingdomSponsored by Afry, Dalkia Wastenergy, Meldgaard, Rock Solid Processing, Novalux Energy, Tidy Planet, Turboden, Valmet & VFEFor delegate, sponsorship and/or exhibition queries, contact Andrew Gibbons at agibbons@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6156.About SMi Group: Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.