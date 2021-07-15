Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise Will Speak at the 2021 Run Conference in Arlington, Texas
The Colony, TX, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise, LLC will be a featured speaker for the 2021 Run Business Conference to be held live at the Texas Rangers Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
The Run Business Conference is an annual entrepreneurial learning and growing experience hosted by Run Conference, an Arlington, Texas-based organization. This will be the 9th yearly conference which was previously known as the Run Women's Conference. The conference provides a setting for informing, educating, and training entrepreneurs from around the world.
Rachel Howard has been identified as one of Texas’s most innovative general contractors specializing in new home builds, remodeling and epoxy flooring and has been selected to present to the Run Conference attendees.
RR Double R Enterprise are licensed general contractors in the Dallas-Fort Worth area that specialize in custom decorative concrete coatings and other home improvement services. With 8 years in the industry managing full remodels for kitchen and bathrooms, RR Double R now offers residential and commercial epoxy coatings for interior and exterior flooring applications.
“We are grateful for the opportunity to forge partnerships with leading entrepreneurs and decision makers at the Run Business Conference," said Rachel Howard of RR Double R Enterprise. “This year's conference is all about the how-to's and I plan to help educate and inform people about construction contracting in Texas and how to use their unique skills to help grow their own businesses.”
About RR Double R Enterprise
RR Double R Enterprise are licensed, bonded and insured general contractors in the state of Texas. In addition to general contracting RR Double R provides all types of systems epoxy coatings as well as polished concrete floors, grind and seal services, waterproofing, resurfacing, stucco, carpeting and painting.
Investor Relations Contact:
RR Double R Enterprise
Rachel Howard
rhoward@rrdoublerenterprise.com
(214) 347-6955
