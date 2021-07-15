Attorney Edwin Noah Joins Kahana Feld’s Labor & Employment Litigation Practice Group
Irvine, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kahana & Feld LLP welcomes Edwin H. Noah, Esq., as an associate with the firm’s Labor and Employment Litigation practice group.
“We are excited that Mr. Noah has joined our team,” said Amir Kahana, Co-founding and Managing Partner of the firm. “The firm has experienced significant growth in the past year and bringing on talented individuals such as Mr. Noah allows us to continue to increase our resources in our efforts to provide outstanding service to our clients.”
“I am very excited to join Kahana Feld,” said Mr. Noah. “The firm has a reputation of providing exceptional legal services while cultivating a team approach to working with clients. I look forward to being part of the firm and its Labor and Employment Litigation team.”
Mr. Noah received his JD from Arizona State’s Sandra Day O’Connor College of Law, where he served as a board member on the school’s moot court competition team. During law school, he also served as a judicial extern for the Hon. Douglas L. Rayes of the United States District Court for the District of Arizona. Mr. Noah enjoys playing basketball, spending time with his family, and cheering on his beloved Dodgers, Lakers, and Sun Devils.
About Kahana Feld
Kahana & Feld is an award-winning law firm whose AV Preeminent rated attorneys are among the top litigators in the nation. We have a proven track record of success and our clients’ satisfaction speaks for itself. We pride ourselves on our firm’s culture, whose diversity fosters an environment of collaboration and creativity that leads to superior results and service for our clients. For more information, please visit: www.kahanafeld.com.
Contact
Laura Holliday
949-812-4781
kahanafeld.com
