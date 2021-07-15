PRO Board Member and Real Estate Broker Joins Yachting Division
Michael Wyckoff, Pinellas Realtor Organization Treasurer and luxury broker for global brokerage, Engel & Völkers, now provides yacht sales, outfitting and charter services.
Madeira Beach, FL, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Michael Wyckoff, GRI, CRB, PPMC, CDPE, CNE, one of the board members for the Pinellas Realtor Organization, who is also a broker/owner for global luxury real estate brokerage Engel & Völkers, has recently joined the brokerage’s Yachting Division. He is now able to represent both buyers and sellers of yachts and smaller vessels throughout the state. Engel & Völkers, a leading name in the luxury real estate market for over 40 years, now offers luxury yachts for sale throughout Florida, the Mediterranean and beyond, as well as luxury yacht charters, new build construction, refits and berth services.
“It is an honor to be able to provide yachting services here along the Gulf Coast in concert with our outstanding real estate brokerage service,” said Wyckoff. “The Engel & Völkers name and reputation carries a high level of prestige around the world. Servicing our communities, specifically in areas of my expertise, fuels the passion I have for both real estate and the boating lifestyle.”
In addition to yacht brokerage services, Michael offers real estate brokerage services; from residential sales and management to commercial property sales and management and also vacation rental property management. Formerly an owner of a mortgage brokerage business and a mortgage loan originator, Michael also brings his lending experience for the benefit of his clients.
About Engel & Völkers
Engel & Völkers is one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 12,500 real estate advisors in more than 900 residential brokerages in 34 countries around the world. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated. Learn more by visiting any of the following sites:
www.belleair.evrealestate.com
www.madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
www.southtampa.evrealestate.com
Contact
Engel & Völkers Madeira BeachContact
Brandi Thomas
727-565-7971
madeirabeach.evrealestate.com
Cherie.Pattishall@evrealestate.com
