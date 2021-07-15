Minor Use Foundation Engages Global Stakeholders with Website Enhancements
Important information on specialty crop protection now available in Spanish and French.
Raleigh, NC, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Minor Use Foundation website, minorusefoundation.org, is now available in Spanish and French to increase engagement and encourage involvement from audiences in key regions where Foundation residue programs are located. The addition of multilingual functionality supports the Foundation’s vision to provide growers around the globe with the latest plant protection technology.
“We have a very active community of global stakeholders,” stated Foundation Chairman, Dr. Dirk Drost. “Presenting information about our programs and priority projects in multiple languages is one way we can demonstrate our commitment to a collaborative approach for securing new pest management solutions for growers of specialty crops around the world.”
The Foundation launched the website in July 2020, to facilitate communication and to support the Foundation’s collaborative international approach to expand authorized options to control pests and diseases for specialty crops.
The website presents information on current residue trial projects and future global priorities, Foundation partners and programs, valuable resources, details on upcoming Global Minor Use events and provides users the ability to conveniently register for workshops and summits. Site visitors also have the option to securely and conveniently donate to the Foundation to help fund critical research.
About the Minor Use Foundation, Inc.
The Minor Use Foundation, a non-profit private foundation, was founded in 2018 to promote minor uses and specialty crop pest management solutions for growers globally. The Foundation hosts the Global Minor Use Priority setting meetings, funds research to identify and develop pest control solutions and provides training and capacity building globally. Together with its partners and cooperators the Foundation identifies and implements work to expand uses, harmonize MRLs, and support grower needs. For more information, visit www.minorusefoundation.org.
Contact
Shannon McNamara
+1-616-607-8634
https://minorusefoundation.org
