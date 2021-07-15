Scott Atwood Sworn in as Chair of The Florida Bar Labor & Employment Section
Fort Myers, FL, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that stockholder Scott Atwood was sworn in as Chair of the Labor & Employment (“L&E) Section at The Florida Bar’s virtual annual meeting. He has served on the Executive Council of The Florida Bar’s L&E Section for 11 years. The L&E Section currently has over 2,000 members.
Atwood has frequently served as a panelist on numerous Florida Bar webinars addressing COVID-19 and its impact, and hosts virtual seminars to keep employers up to date on employment laws impacting their business. He shares, “As we emerge from the COVID pandemic this year, I hope to encourage continued debate on the future of employment practices that include flexible work schedules and remote work.”
Atwood also looks forward to the return of live legal education opportunities for the Section.
Atwood also serves as chair of Henderson Franklin’s Labor and Employment Law Group and is a Florida Supreme Court Certified Circuit Civil Mediator. Entrepreneurs, public entities, and businesses of all sizes rely on his two-plus decades of experience for their employment law matters, including: Title VII, ADA, ADEA, Section 1983 discrimination, harassment, retaliation, FMLA, and FLSA matters. Throughout his legal career, Florida Super Lawyers and Atlanta Super Lawyers have recognized Atwood for his extensive experience in labor and employment law.
In the community, Atwood is chair of the Sidney & Berne Davis Arts Center Board of Directors and is immediate past president of the Lee County Bar Association Foundation. He is a member of the University of Florida Law Alumni Council and previously served on the Executive Committee of the Dartmouth Club of Georgia.
Atwood received his B.A. from Dartmouth College (with honors), his law degree from the University of Florida Levin College of Law, and his M.A. from the College of William & Mary. He may be reached at scott.atwood@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1287.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Atwood or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
