Celebrities Ava Kolker and Stefan Benz Attend 17th Annual iPOP! LA
Disney Star Ava Kolker and Recording Artist Stefan Benz were among the celebrity guest in attendance at this year’s iPOP LA.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Disney Star Ava Kolker and Recording Artist Stefan Benz were among the celebrity guests in attendance at this year’s iPOP LA. The event, which returned after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic, occurred in Orlando, FL. Other celebrity guests in attendance at the world’s leading talent convention included Jareb Duplaise and Robert Vito. Jareb Duplaise is most notable for his role’s on hit series like "The Big Bang Theory" and "Mad Men." Actor Robert Vito has appeared in notable blockbuster films like Spy Kid’s 3D, and TV hit’s like "American Dreams."
The bi-annual event brought in talented performers from around the world, resulting in 4,247 callbacks from agents, managers, casting directors, and music companies. Among the representatives in attendance include internationally renowned modeling agency Wilhelmina Models and multi-platinum songwriter and executive producer Manny Mijares.
The celebrity guests in attendance provided word-class training and industry insight to iPOP’s 2021 performers. Highlights of the weeklong event included a live-streamed photoshoot with Pageantry Magazine and an exclusive Q&A with Ava Kolker and Stefan Benz.
iPOP LA concluded the five-day event with a star-studded red carpet, showcase, and celebrity performances. The evening was kicked off by two exclusive musical numbers, from yet-to-be-released songs by "Sydney to the Max" star Ava Kolker and musical sensation Stefan Benz. For her soon-to-be-released single "Who do You," Ava brought together fans and members of the audience to join her on stage for the performance. Stefan took to the stage to perform "Worth the Wait," one of two highly anticipated single’s. The performances were followed by a fashion showcase featuring the exclusive designs from luxury couture designer Adolfo Sanchez, star of Netflix’s "Next in Fashion." Out of the thousands of performers in attendance, 20 were selected to be rewarded with over $200,000 in scholarships from The New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts during the final night’s award presentation. Stefan Benz brought the evening’s event to a close with a performance of his upcoming single "No Filter."
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
The bi-annual event brought in talented performers from around the world, resulting in 4,247 callbacks from agents, managers, casting directors, and music companies. Among the representatives in attendance include internationally renowned modeling agency Wilhelmina Models and multi-platinum songwriter and executive producer Manny Mijares.
The celebrity guests in attendance provided word-class training and industry insight to iPOP’s 2021 performers. Highlights of the weeklong event included a live-streamed photoshoot with Pageantry Magazine and an exclusive Q&A with Ava Kolker and Stefan Benz.
iPOP LA concluded the five-day event with a star-studded red carpet, showcase, and celebrity performances. The evening was kicked off by two exclusive musical numbers, from yet-to-be-released songs by "Sydney to the Max" star Ava Kolker and musical sensation Stefan Benz. For her soon-to-be-released single "Who do You," Ava brought together fans and members of the audience to join her on stage for the performance. Stefan took to the stage to perform "Worth the Wait," one of two highly anticipated single’s. The performances were followed by a fashion showcase featuring the exclusive designs from luxury couture designer Adolfo Sanchez, star of Netflix’s "Next in Fashion." Out of the thousands of performers in attendance, 20 were selected to be rewarded with over $200,000 in scholarships from The New York Conservatory of Dramatic Arts during the final night’s award presentation. Stefan Benz brought the evening’s event to a close with a performance of his upcoming single "No Filter."
About iPOP!
iPop promotes emerging talent to leading agents, managers, casting directors, and music industry professionals. Approaching its 17th year, iPOP! takes place every winter and summer. Performers attend from over 30 different countries. At the event, they work with industry experts and participate in competitions in front of the many agents and managers who are looking for the stars of tomorrow.
For media inquiries regarding iPOP! LA, please contact:
iPOP! Media Relations | info@ipopla.com | 310.463.7560
Contact
iPOP! LAContact
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Kirsten Poulin
310-463-7560
www.ipopla.com
iPOP! Media Relations
Categories