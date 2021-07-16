Benchmark International Successfully Facilitated the Transaction Between Jamaica Cottage Shop and WHS Homes
Tampa, FL, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Benchmark International is pleased to announce the transaction between Londonderry, VT-based Jamaica Cottage Shop (JCS) and WHS Homes of Claremont, NH.
Jamaica Cottage Shop has been in operation since 1995 and is a builder of sheds and small homes. WHS Homes, which builds an array of home types under multiple brands, adds a key piece to its diversified set of homebuilding options through the acquisition of Jamaica’s smaller-signature capabilities.
“With the current demand coming out of the pandemic, the company is in a very good place, so it was very strategic to pull the trigger in 2021,” said JCS founder Domenic Mangano.
At the time of the closing, JCS was producing 2,000 buildings a year - most of which are used as cabins, cottages, and storage. In addition, the company sells kits and fully assembled homes and structures. JCS experienced buoyed results due to home purchasing dynamics fueled by Covid-19 during 2020 and 2021 and sought a strategic partnership to grow off a strong basis.
JCS staff and current leadership will continue to play key roles post-integration, helping to drive the company’s growth under a new set of opportunities moving forward.
“JCS is a key segment operator in a market that has experienced a significant boom during the last year and a half,” according to Benchmark International’s Transaction Director William Sullivan. “We knew now was the time to make this great match in a growing niche market. We believe that both the buyer and seller will benefit tremendously from this combination, and we’re very pleased to have played a key role in that process.”
