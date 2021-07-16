Darren Wallace Elected to 2021-2022 United Way Board of Directors
Fort Myers, FL, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Director of Information Technology, Darren Wallace has been elected to the 2021-2022 Board of Directors for the United Way of Lee, Hendry, Glades and Okeechobee counties. Wallace will join Henderson Franklin attorney, Robert Shearman who serves as immediate past chair.
Henderson Franklin supports the United Way by hosting annual Pacesetter Campaigns to raise money for their local community outreach organizations. Last year the campaign raised over thirty-two thousand dollars. Wallace will have the opportunity to be on the board that will allocate the funds raised for the 2022 fiscal year.
Wallace serves as the Henderson Franklin’s Information Technology Director and oversees the computer networking system for all locations. He also currently serves as Vice President for the Abuse Counseling & Treatment (ACT). Wallace has a Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Information Sciences from Fordham University. He may be reached at darren.wallace@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1100.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Wallace or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, or Instagram.
