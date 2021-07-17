The USAF 319th Reconnaissance Wing Enhanced ISR Capabilities Announced at the UAV Technology 2021 Conference
SMi Group reports: A senior representative and newly confirmed speaker from the USAF 319th Reconnaissance Wing will speak at the UAV Technology conference in London this September.
London, United Kingdom, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Earlier this year, the US Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Charles Brown Jr. made a visit to the 319th Reconnaissance Wing (RW), headquartered at Grand Forks Air Force Base in North Dakota, with two of the state's federal delegates.
The 319th RW is responsible for the infrastructure and operational support to the 69th Reconnaissance Group’s RQ-4 Global Hawk mission.
After the meeting, the two senators outlined their efforts to support the base’s operation and grow its mission, including:
• Maintaining Grand Forks Air Force Base as the lead for all US Air Force Global Hawk operations.
• Positioning the 319th RW at the base to lead future Air Force intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions.
• The Air Force has committed to keep Grand Forks and its 319th RW at the core of its ISR efforts.
• Upgrading the Global Hawk to support the widest possible set of missions, including improving its ability to reroute around adverse weather.
With this in mind, SMi Group is delighted to announce the newest expert speaker to join the line-up at the 6th Annual UAV Technology conference on 27th and 28th September 2021 in London, UK - Lieutenant Colonel David G. Hind, Commander, 7th Reconnaissance Squadron, US Air Force 319th Reconnaissance Wing.
Lieutenant Colonel David G. Hind will be giving an in-dept briefing on "The Operational ISR Capabilities of the USAF 319th Reconnaissance Wing" at the conference, which will cover:
• The history and organization of the 319th Reconnaissance Wing
• An overview of the RQ-4 Global Hawk and its ISR capabilities
• Providing 24/7 global continuity for C2 in support of the US Armed Forces – Technological requirements and benefits to the warfighter
• Understanding the ‘enhanced-use leasing initiative’ and creating partnerships with community and industry professionals
• Future training and technological requirements to maintaining operational readiness
Delegates will also hear the following expert speakers sharing insight into how they are developing ISR capabilities for UAVs, including:
"Securing the Future of NATO’s Sovereign ISR Capabilities with the NATO Allied Ground Surveillance Force," presented by Brigadier General Houston Cantwell, Commander, NATO Alliance Ground Surveillance Force.
"Delivering Critical ISR Capabilities with The Hermes 900 UAV," presented by Colonel Manuel Dubs, Commander of the 84th RPAS Command, Swiss Air Force.
"The Royal Australian Air Force and Maintaining Secure ISR Capabilities with RPAS," presented by Wing Commander Scott Barter, Deputy Director RPAS, Royal Australian Air Force.
The full brochure, agenda and speaker line-up is available at http://www.uav-technology.org/pr3.
UAV Technology
27th – 28th September 2021
London, UK
*source: grandforksherald.com
