Enhancing Military Medicine in an Era of Great Power Competition at Defense Strategies Institute’s 3rd Annual Operational Medicine Symposium
San Antonio, TX, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the 3rd annual Operational Medicine Symposium, taking place September 29-30, 2021 in San Antonio, TX. This year’s Symposium will highlight recent advancements in battlefield medicine, including in areas of combat casualty care, medical logistics, human performance and telemedicine, which expand the survivability of our Nation’s warfighters, highlighting this year’s theme “Advancing Battlefield Medical Capabilities to Improve Warfighter Survivability.”
The nature of operational medicine and the US military health system is at an inflexion point. The DoD is preparing for a medical operating environment which will be characterized by great power competition, high casualties, denied evacuation routes and advanced weaponry. Speakers at this senior level forum will share their perspectives on innovating and partnering with industry providers to deliver cutting-edge medical equipment to warfighters to ensure we are able to reliably care for warfighters at the point of need.
The 2021 Operational Medicine Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- MG Dennis LeMaster, USA, Commanding General, US Army Medical Center of Excellence
- Brig Gen Paul Friedrichs, USAF, Joint Staff Surgeon, Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Brig Gen Thomas Harrell, USAF, Commander, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency
- Col Stacy Shackelford, USAF, Chief, Joint Trauma System
- Col Caesar Junker, USAF, AI Leader, Human Performance Health Mission Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center
- MAJ Garret Larson, USA, Deputy Director of Operations, Virtual Medical Center
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
- Leveraging Holistic Health and Fitness to Prepare Soldier for Multi-Domain Operations
- Preparing the Medical Force for the Future Operating Environment Developing effective countermeasures against stressors in order to maximize health, performance, and well-being
- Injury Prevention and Reduction
- USINDOPACOM Requirements from the Medical Community to Improve Performance and Ensure the Health and Readiness of the Joint Force
- Preparing the Medical Force for Large Scale, Multi-Domain Operations
- Advancements in Telehealth to Improve Patient Outcomes
- And more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organizations cutting-edge technologies to over 250 attendees from all services, medical units, industry partners and practitioners. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
Current Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Leidod, MedWeb, AcelRX, DripDrop, Fort Defiance Industries and Zoll.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
The nature of operational medicine and the US military health system is at an inflexion point. The DoD is preparing for a medical operating environment which will be characterized by great power competition, high casualties, denied evacuation routes and advanced weaponry. Speakers at this senior level forum will share their perspectives on innovating and partnering with industry providers to deliver cutting-edge medical equipment to warfighters to ensure we are able to reliably care for warfighters at the point of need.
The 2021 Operational Medicine Symposium will feature senior-level speakers including:
- MG Dennis LeMaster, USA, Commanding General, US Army Medical Center of Excellence
- Brig Gen Paul Friedrichs, USAF, Joint Staff Surgeon, Joint Chiefs of Staff
- Brig Gen Thomas Harrell, USAF, Commander, Air Force Medical Readiness Agency
- Col Stacy Shackelford, USAF, Chief, Joint Trauma System
- Col Caesar Junker, USAF, AI Leader, Human Performance Health Mission Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center
- MAJ Garret Larson, USA, Deputy Director of Operations, Virtual Medical Center
Topics to be covered at the Symposium Include:
- Leveraging Holistic Health and Fitness to Prepare Soldier for Multi-Domain Operations
- Preparing the Medical Force for the Future Operating Environment Developing effective countermeasures against stressors in order to maximize health, performance, and well-being
- Injury Prevention and Reduction
- USINDOPACOM Requirements from the Medical Community to Improve Performance and Ensure the Health and Readiness of the Joint Force
- Preparing the Medical Force for Large Scale, Multi-Domain Operations
- Advancements in Telehealth to Improve Patient Outcomes
- And more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. Reserve your spot to showcase your organizations cutting-edge technologies to over 250 attendees from all services, medical units, industry partners and practitioners. To learn more please contact Thomas Engelman at tengelman@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3477.
Current Sponsors & Exhibitors Include: Leidod, MedWeb, AcelRX, DripDrop, Fort Defiance Industries and Zoll.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the 3rd Operational Medicine Symposium can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-896-7802
https://operationalmedicine.dsigroup.org/
Categories