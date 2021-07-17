Protecting Our Nation’s Vital Infrastructure at Defense Strategies Institute’s Critical Infrastructure Security Summit
National Harbor, MD, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defense Strategies Institute is proud to announce the Critical Infrastructure Security Summit, occurring this September 22-23 in National Harbor, MD. This year’s Summit will convene senior leaders in a discussion on how we prevent and mitigate attacks against our critical infrastructure to ensure that the US people can continue their way of life, highlighting this year’s theme “Safeguarding US Infrastructure Against Cyber and Physical Attacks, threats, and Intrusions.”
As recent attacks on US interests have shown, the critical infrastructure that keeps our nation’s economy and military running are more interconnected and vulnerable than ever to cyber-attacks from outside actors as well as a number of other man-made and natural threats. This summit will bring together experts from the Government, Private Sector, and Academia to discuss how we can better detect, deter, protect against, and respond to these actors and actions, and how the private sector can help foster a more secure cyberspace.
The 2021 Infrastructure Security Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, CISA
- Rich Chavez, Director of the Office of Intelligence, Security and Emergency Response, U.S. Department of Transportation
- COL Jeffrey Erickson, USA, Director, Army Cyber Institute
- Jim McCarthy, Senior Security Engineer, National Cyber Center of Excellence, NIST
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Defending the Nation’s Critical Facilities from Cyber Threats and Actions
- Delivering Engineering Solutions to Secure our Nation’s Infrastructure and Energize our Economy
- Strengthening our Nation's Ability to Withstand and Respond to Cyber Attacks
- Ensuring US Transportation Systems Remain Safe and Open for the Free movement of people and Goods
- Protecting the Nation’s Supply Chain Infrastructure from Critical Disruptions
- Developing the Critical Capabilities needed to respond to Cyber Attacks on US Cities
- Securing US Energy Production Capacity from Cyber and Physical Intrusions
- And more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Critical Infrastructure Security Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
As recent attacks on US interests have shown, the critical infrastructure that keeps our nation’s economy and military running are more interconnected and vulnerable than ever to cyber-attacks from outside actors as well as a number of other man-made and natural threats. This summit will bring together experts from the Government, Private Sector, and Academia to discuss how we can better detect, deter, protect against, and respond to these actors and actions, and how the private sector can help foster a more secure cyberspace.
The 2021 Infrastructure Security Summit will feature senior-level speakers including:
- Dr. David Mussington, Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security, CISA
- Rich Chavez, Director of the Office of Intelligence, Security and Emergency Response, U.S. Department of Transportation
- COL Jeffrey Erickson, USA, Director, Army Cyber Institute
- Jim McCarthy, Senior Security Engineer, National Cyber Center of Excellence, NIST
Topics to be covered at the Summit Include:
- Defending the Nation’s Critical Facilities from Cyber Threats and Actions
- Delivering Engineering Solutions to Secure our Nation’s Infrastructure and Energize our Economy
- Strengthening our Nation's Ability to Withstand and Respond to Cyber Attacks
- Ensuring US Transportation Systems Remain Safe and Open for the Free movement of people and Goods
- Protecting the Nation’s Supply Chain Infrastructure from Critical Disruptions
- Developing the Critical Capabilities needed to respond to Cyber Attacks on US Cities
- Securing US Energy Production Capacity from Cyber and Physical Intrusions
- And more.
DSI is now welcoming Sponsors and Exhibitors for the forum. To learn more please contact Luis Hernandez at lhernandez@dsigroup.org, 201-918-3478.
In order to allow for actionable discussion and dialogue amongst speaker and attendees, seating will be limited. Register now to reserve your seat. Active military and government and state personnel attend complimentary. Those interested in participating in the Critical Infrastructure Security Summit can visit Defense Strategies Institute’s website at http://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/.
Anyone interested in learning more or sending questions contact Erica Noreika at enoreika@dsigroup.org, 201-896-7802.
Contact
Defense Strategies InstituteContact
Erica Noreika
201-672-8745
https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/
Erica Noreika
201-672-8745
https://infrastructure.dsigroup.org/
Categories