Leading Experts Contribute to the Community by Holding Free Workshops for First Time Home Buyers
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Home Goals Realty to host free workshops for first time home buyers. Speakers cover the home buying process from start to finish including what assistance may be available to help. Presenting are experts from Homeowners Financial Group, Golden Dog Title and Trust, Home Goals Realty and more.
Jacksonville, FL, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Home Goals Realty announced today a Free First Time Home Buyer Workshop will be held at 4040 Woodcock Drive Suite 151 Jacksonville, FL on July17, 2021.
Presenting are leading industry experts in housing from Homeowners Financial Group, Golden Dog Title and Trust, North Florida Premier Building Consultants and more. These businesses have strong customer support and the professionals representing them consistently dedicate themselves to helping others achieve their goal of homeownership. Attendees will enjoy lunch while learning the home buying process from start to finish to include what assistance may be available to help first time purchasers.
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is excited to take part in this premier event among some of today's top corporations, and to show continued support for the services built on shared values to include awareness of homeownership opportunities for all. RSVP is required and seating is limited therefore interested parties are encouraged to register today by texting the Program Coordinator for the sign up link.
Mask are required when not eating and social distancing seating will be in place for the safety of all guest.
For more information, please text Program Coordinator M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis at (904) 580-3708 with your request for the sign up link.
About M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Home Goals Realty is a licensed Real Estate Broker whose goal is to help as many people as possible learn how they can become homeowners and help them successfully navigate through the home buying process to realizing the American Dream. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is committed to the interests of your audience with services available throughout Florida. For additional information, please search for Home Goals Realty.
Presenting are leading industry experts in housing from Homeowners Financial Group, Golden Dog Title and Trust, North Florida Premier Building Consultants and more. These businesses have strong customer support and the professionals representing them consistently dedicate themselves to helping others achieve their goal of homeownership. Attendees will enjoy lunch while learning the home buying process from start to finish to include what assistance may be available to help first time purchasers.
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is excited to take part in this premier event among some of today's top corporations, and to show continued support for the services built on shared values to include awareness of homeownership opportunities for all. RSVP is required and seating is limited therefore interested parties are encouraged to register today by texting the Program Coordinator for the sign up link.
Mask are required when not eating and social distancing seating will be in place for the safety of all guest.
For more information, please text Program Coordinator M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis at (904) 580-3708 with your request for the sign up link.
About M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis
M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis of Home Goals Realty is a licensed Real Estate Broker whose goal is to help as many people as possible learn how they can become homeowners and help them successfully navigate through the home buying process to realizing the American Dream. Headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, M. "Nicole" Williams-Lewis is committed to the interests of your audience with services available throughout Florida. For additional information, please search for Home Goals Realty.
Contact
Home Goals RealtyContact
M. Nicole Williams-Lewis
(904) 580-3708
https://www.homegoalsrealty.com/free-home-buyer-workshops
https://www.homegoalsrealty.com
M. Nicole Williams-Lewis
(904) 580-3708
https://www.homegoalsrealty.com/free-home-buyer-workshops
https://www.homegoalsrealty.com
Categories