Chuck E. Cheese Partners with KIB for Juneteenth Project; Group Gives Back at Running Bear Park
Irving, TX, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Irving-based CEC Entertainment, the nationally recognized leader in family entertainment and dining with its Chuck E. Cheese, Peter Piper Pizza, and delivery-only Pasqually's Pizza & Wings brands, recently reached out to Keep Irving Beautiful (KIB) to help facilitate a day of service for their Irving-based corporate employees in a park popular with African American families for celebration and play, in honor of the Juneteenth holiday observance. On Friday, June 18, 39 Chuck E. Cheese corporate employees and a few family members, met KIB staff at Running Bear Park to start their day.
Part of the group took on the task of painting the metal safety fencing near the playground, while the rest conducted a cleanup throughout the park. When the day was done, not only had they completed painting the entire fence, giving it a bright and shiny glow, but they also collected 55 pounds of trash and 18 pounds of recyclables. The group volunteered a total of 82 hours.
“It’s great to be able to have events like this again, and to see our corporate community active in giving back,” said KIB Board member Rachel Moon. “The Chuck E. Cheese employees were a pleasure to work with, and KIB is honored to have been part of their Juneteenth celebration.”
“Chuck E. Cheese has always been a place where a Kid Can be a Kid – and that means every kid, every family, every community,” said Rudy Rodríguez, Jr., Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer, CEC Entertainment. “We have a long history of giving back to the neighborhoods we serve, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with Keep Irving Beautiful here in our own backyard.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Part of the group took on the task of painting the metal safety fencing near the playground, while the rest conducted a cleanup throughout the park. When the day was done, not only had they completed painting the entire fence, giving it a bright and shiny glow, but they also collected 55 pounds of trash and 18 pounds of recyclables. The group volunteered a total of 82 hours.
“It’s great to be able to have events like this again, and to see our corporate community active in giving back,” said KIB Board member Rachel Moon. “The Chuck E. Cheese employees were a pleasure to work with, and KIB is honored to have been part of their Juneteenth celebration.”
“Chuck E. Cheese has always been a place where a Kid Can be a Kid – and that means every kid, every family, every community,” said Rudy Rodríguez, Jr., Chief Legal and Human Resources Officer, CEC Entertainment. “We have a long history of giving back to the neighborhoods we serve, and we appreciate the opportunity to work with Keep Irving Beautiful here in our own backyard.”
Keep Irving Beautiful is a nonprofit organization dedicated to educating the community about litter abatement, recycling, and beautification to help preserve the health and promote the social and economic prosperity of the city. As an award-winning affiliate of Keep America Beautiful and Keep Texas Beautiful, Keep Irving Beautiful reaches out to all sectors of the community, including government, businesses, churches, as well as cultural, educational, neighborhood and civic organizations. For more information on volunteering with KIB or making an activity a “green event,” visit CityofIrving.org/KIB or call (972) 721-2175.
Contact
Keep Irving BeautifulContact
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Rick Hose
972-721-2175
http://www.cityofirving.org/284/Keep-Irving-Beautiful
Categories