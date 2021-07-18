Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets Gifts Celebrity Parents Exclusive Welcome Baskets
Hollywood’s hottest parents are being gifted specially curated baby baskets thanks to Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets and all of its wonderful sponsors.
Malibu, CA, July 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A new baby is a magical experience for parents and what better way to celebrate than to receive gifts that will benefit both mother and child. Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets, Hollywood's top celebrity product placement company, gifted select Hollywood parents a Welcome Baby Basket sure to please even the pickiest of parents.
Sponsors were hand-picked to assure a unique variety of gifts would be included in these exclusive baskets. Not only does this help parents but celebrity gifting is a very beneficial marketing tool that also helps companies tremendously. Giving back is also important and Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets is proud to announce the first ever Instagram giveaway via @backstage_bag. One lucky follower will win the same basket gifted to celebrity parents.
Sponsors participating in the Celebrity Baby Baskets are:
Kodak - Prinics Co., Ltd., a Kodak brand licensee that develops and manufactures Kodak dye-sub (4PASS) photo printers and instant print cameras, featuring a retro-design offered in three sizes - https://shop.kodakphotoprinter.com
Contours Baby - Versatile Element® Convertible Stroller, stylish and compact Bitsy® Elite Lightweight stroller and Journey GO™ 5 Position Baby Carrier - https://www.contoursbaby.com
Kudos - The first and only disposable diaper where baby's bum touches 100% soft, sustainable, sensitive-skin loving cotton all day instead of plastic. It lets bums breathe, so you can too - https://mykudos.com
Rowdy Sprout - Cool rock tees and apparel for hip babies and kids - https://rowdysprout.com
Calm in Your Palm - Hoppy & Poppie Pinkcheeks are fun educational books and toys designed to teach children social and emotional development - https://hoppypoppie.com
Pajamas For Peace - Eco-friendly, high quality sustainable cotton pj's designed to inspire big dreams, a peaceful world & kind heart - https://pajamasforpeace.com
Nesting Days - Nesting Days Newborn Carrier is similar to a baby wrap, but its patented "wing" design makes it easier, safer, and more comfortable to bond with your baby - https://www.nestingdays.com
Pact – Pact makes certified Organic and Fair-Trade products for the entire family, making it Earth's Favorite Clothing - https://wearpact.com
Fat Brain Toys - Enriching families and providing "A Smarter Way to Play" by inspiring creativity and sparking curiosity with world-class toys and games - https://www.fatbraintoys.com
Malia B - Scents that are subtle, yet sexy with nude musks...delicate yet unforgettable - https://www.maliab.com
Mimeo Photos - Bring milestones to life with a completely customizable premium hardcover photo book to treasure for years to come - https://www.mimeophotos.com
Sponsors were hand-picked to assure a unique variety of gifts would be included in these exclusive baskets. Not only does this help parents but celebrity gifting is a very beneficial marketing tool that also helps companies tremendously. Giving back is also important and Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby Baskets is proud to announce the first ever Instagram giveaway via @backstage_bag. One lucky follower will win the same basket gifted to celebrity parents.
Sponsors participating in the Celebrity Baby Baskets are:
Kodak - Prinics Co., Ltd., a Kodak brand licensee that develops and manufactures Kodak dye-sub (4PASS) photo printers and instant print cameras, featuring a retro-design offered in three sizes - https://shop.kodakphotoprinter.com
Contours Baby - Versatile Element® Convertible Stroller, stylish and compact Bitsy® Elite Lightweight stroller and Journey GO™ 5 Position Baby Carrier - https://www.contoursbaby.com
Kudos - The first and only disposable diaper where baby's bum touches 100% soft, sustainable, sensitive-skin loving cotton all day instead of plastic. It lets bums breathe, so you can too - https://mykudos.com
Rowdy Sprout - Cool rock tees and apparel for hip babies and kids - https://rowdysprout.com
Calm in Your Palm - Hoppy & Poppie Pinkcheeks are fun educational books and toys designed to teach children social and emotional development - https://hoppypoppie.com
Pajamas For Peace - Eco-friendly, high quality sustainable cotton pj's designed to inspire big dreams, a peaceful world & kind heart - https://pajamasforpeace.com
Nesting Days - Nesting Days Newborn Carrier is similar to a baby wrap, but its patented "wing" design makes it easier, safer, and more comfortable to bond with your baby - https://www.nestingdays.com
Pact – Pact makes certified Organic and Fair-Trade products for the entire family, making it Earth's Favorite Clothing - https://wearpact.com
Fat Brain Toys - Enriching families and providing "A Smarter Way to Play" by inspiring creativity and sparking curiosity with world-class toys and games - https://www.fatbraintoys.com
Malia B - Scents that are subtle, yet sexy with nude musks...delicate yet unforgettable - https://www.maliab.com
Mimeo Photos - Bring milestones to life with a completely customizable premium hardcover photo book to treasure for years to come - https://www.mimeophotos.com
Contact
Backstage Bag Celebrity Baby BasketsContact
Amy George
310-890-0263
celebritybabybaskets.com
Amy George
310-890-0263
celebritybabybaskets.com
Categories