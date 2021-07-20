Steve Muehler Bail Bonds Rapidly Expands to Include Immigration Bail Bonds
Steve Muehler, a Licensed California Bail Bondsman (#1N13033) & Licensed California Insurance Broker (#4093099), has rapidly increased its Bail Bond Products & Services to include Immigration Bail Bonds.
Los Angeles, CA, July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- According to the release, Steve Muehler stated that “gaining legal access to legal residency in the United States is still a difficult task for anyone, and the process can be a long one with long waiting periods, and it is a process that can cost a great deal of money. In the United States, we have countless immigrants that take their chances, literally risking their lives and the lives of their children, to enter the United States illegally ever year, and these number seem to be vastly increasing.”
“When someone who is not a legal citizen of the United States is arrested for living in the United States illegally, regardless of how minor the charge, they will need an ‘Immigration Bail Bond’ to be released from custody. An Immigration Bail Bond can now be arranged with our Firm very much like a traditional Bail Bond that serves as a guarantee that the defendant will appear as scheduled after their release from jail, only difference being that Immigration Bail Bonds also include the involvement of the Department of Homeland Security.”
The Immigration Bail Bond products and services will also complement the existing Steve Muehler Paralegal Immigration products and services that include (but are not limited to):
· Applying for a Work Permit
· Extension of Stay
· Labor Certification (Permanent)
· Work Visa
· Investor Visa
· Asylum or Refugee Visa
· Student Visa
· Business or Travel Visa
· Naturalization
· Permanent Residency
· Fiancé or Fiancée Visa
More information about the Steve Muehler – Paralegal Immigration Assistance information can be found at www.SteveMuehlerParalegal.com (Member of the American Bar Association #05479183).
Steve Muehler – Bail Bonds also provides Immigration Bail Bond services (either directly or by referral) – for more information, see www.SteveMuehlerBail.com
