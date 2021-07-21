Hear Keynote Presentations from Industry Experts at SMi’s 9th annual Military Flight Training Conference
SMi Group reports: Hear from world leading programme managers at this year’s annual Military Flight Training Conference.
London, United Kingdom, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- SMi are delighted to announce the 9th annual Military Flight Training conference will be convening on 4th – 5th October 2021 in London, UK. Attending this event will provide opportunities to Hear updates and guidance from world leading programme managers and delve into the latest topics and trends shaping the future of synthetic training, retention and training, gaming technology and more.
For those interested in attending there is a £100 early bird discount ending on August 31st, 2021. Register your place at: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
Ahead of the conference SMi have announced the chairman and keynote presentations that will be presenting at this year’s conference. Featured speakers for this year’s Military Flight Training Conference include:
Chairing day one and two is Air Commodore (Ret’d) Terry Jones, Former Director Flying Training and Military Flying Instructor, 57 Squadron, Royal Air Force leading the opening remarks.
Keynote Presentations:
Group Captain Paul Cole, Assistant Director Plans, Directorate of Flying Training, Royal Air Force will be presenting on: Raising Military Aviation Training Standards to Enhance Future RAF Operational Capabilities.
• - Enhancing the RAF’s operational training as it moves towards 5th generation capabilities
• - Preparing pilots for operational readiness during international missions
• - Overcoming recruitment challenges to ensure the RAF has the necessary human resources for future operations
• - Exploring how advanced jet training is utilized to perform the required navigational and formation techniques
• - Promoting flight training opportunities amongst cadets
Group Captain Martin Higgins, Commandant Central Flying School, no 22 Group, Royal Air Force will be presenting on: The Central Flying School: Assuring Excellence in Flying Instruction and Standards of Pure Flying across Defence.
- An overview of the CFS including its history, its current role and work on flying training R&D.
- How the CFS supports the UK Military Flying Training System.
- Thoughts on the challenges facing the future of military flight training
To view the latest agenda and register please visit: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
for a chance to discover cutting-edge technology to enhance operational effectiveness and explore opportunities for greater coalition interoperability.
Sponsored by: Leonardo DRS & Ascent Flight Training
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
#SMiMFT
About SMi Group:
Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
For those interested in attending there is a £100 early bird discount ending on August 31st, 2021. Register your place at: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
Ahead of the conference SMi have announced the chairman and keynote presentations that will be presenting at this year’s conference. Featured speakers for this year’s Military Flight Training Conference include:
Chairing day one and two is Air Commodore (Ret’d) Terry Jones, Former Director Flying Training and Military Flying Instructor, 57 Squadron, Royal Air Force leading the opening remarks.
Keynote Presentations:
Group Captain Paul Cole, Assistant Director Plans, Directorate of Flying Training, Royal Air Force will be presenting on: Raising Military Aviation Training Standards to Enhance Future RAF Operational Capabilities.
• - Enhancing the RAF’s operational training as it moves towards 5th generation capabilities
• - Preparing pilots for operational readiness during international missions
• - Overcoming recruitment challenges to ensure the RAF has the necessary human resources for future operations
• - Exploring how advanced jet training is utilized to perform the required navigational and formation techniques
• - Promoting flight training opportunities amongst cadets
Group Captain Martin Higgins, Commandant Central Flying School, no 22 Group, Royal Air Force will be presenting on: The Central Flying School: Assuring Excellence in Flying Instruction and Standards of Pure Flying across Defence.
- An overview of the CFS including its history, its current role and work on flying training R&D.
- How the CFS supports the UK Military Flying Training System.
- Thoughts on the challenges facing the future of military flight training
To view the latest agenda and register please visit: www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
for a chance to discover cutting-edge technology to enhance operational effectiveness and explore opportunities for greater coalition interoperability.
Sponsored by: Leonardo DRS & Ascent Flight Training
For sponsorship and exhibition enquiries, please contact Sadia Malick, Director on +44 (0) 20 7827 6748 or smalick@smi-online.co.uk
For media enquiries please contact Nisha Poyser Reid on +44 (0) 20 7827 6020 or npoyser-reid@smi-online.co.uk
9th Annual Military Flight Training Conference
4th-5th October 2021
Holiday Inn Kensington Forum, London, UK
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
#SMiMFT
About SMi Group:
Established in 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world's most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to learn, engage, share and network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk.
Contact
SMi GroupContact
Nisha Poyser Reid
(0) 20 7827 6020
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
Nisha Poyser Reid
(0) 20 7827 6020
www.militaryflight-training.com/PR3PRCOM
Categories