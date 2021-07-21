Personal Care Brand Bella Vita Organic Expands Team with 150 People in 2 Months
Team expansion is booming at Bell Vita Organic. Within the past 2 months the company has recruited more than 50 professionals.
New Delhi, India, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Bella Vita Organic, a personal care brand has been in the industry for 3 years now and from a team of 5 members, it has expanded to a headcount of 150 people. In two months, to be specific, the company employed from 100 to 150 people while taking responsibility for their families.
Started in the year 2018 by the mother-daughter duo named Anju Anand & Aashima Anand as a homegrown brand, Bella Vita Organic is now headed by Aakash Anand. Ensuring that business remains profitable, the strength of employees was increased to see significant growth momentum. Over the period, a strong demand from across tier I and II cities have helped Bella Vita Organic to almost achieve a revenue run rate in 3 years of INR 100 crore and the brand is now looking at doubling shortly.
“So we, right now are about 150 people and by the year-end, we’ll be about 300 people. Of these, people will be spread over functions – marketing team, growth team, D2C team, and others. In such a competitive era, retaining the workforce while adding new talent in itself is challenging yet meaningful,” said Aakash Anand, Founder & CEO of Bella Vita Organic.
Aakash added that Bella Vita Organic is now a Rs 100 crore run-rate brand, making it one of the fastest-growing and expanding personal care brands to reach a milestone in three years of existence. Speaking about his plans, he said, “The brand’s next milestone would be to create 500-700 crore and we’re working on it to be able to hit that in the future.”
Apart from selling products on the website, the brand has an online presence on platforms like Nykaa, Amazon, Flipkart, Purplle, and Mirraw, and soon the brand is enhancing and closely working on improving the mobile App to give a better shopping experience to customers. With the digital presence, during the pandemic, the brand got the major push on the sales and is planning to expand more soon.
About Bella Vita Organic:
Bella Vita Organic, a leading natural beauty, and skincare brand committed to the roots of Ayurveda with a touch of new-age techniques. Curating products for skincare, haircare, and body care, Bella Vita Organic proudly believes in providing customers with natural and affordable products that are also free from harsh chemicals.
One can visit https://bellavitaorganic.com/ to explore their interesting journey and services as well.
