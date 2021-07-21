Interlink Cloud Advisors Celebrates 10 Year Anniversary
Cincinnati, OH, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Interlink Cloud Advisors, a leading technology consulting firm specializing in premier Microsoft Cloud technologies, is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. What began as a small startup with a two-person team, has now grown into a team of more than 40 experienced and hard-working employees.
“The past decade has been an incredible journey,” said Matt Scherocman, Interlink’s President and co-founder. “Fundamentally, Interlink has leveraged the Microsoft cloud to consistently provide value for both our clients and employees over the years. We are thrilled with our continued growth and success and are looking forward to the next 10 years!”
Interlink’s vision at the start was to help small / mid-sized businesses have access to the same productivity and security tools that only the large enterprises could previously afford before the Cloud. Interlink wanted to assist them on their own digital transformation and become productive in ways they never had before. That is still true today, and since their inception in 2011, Interlink has focused solely on providing exceptional support and solutions around Microsoft-based technologies.
With extensive knowledge, Interlink continues to educate and assist clients through their implementations and with improving their security posture. Interlink coaches clients through the complexities of Microsoft, including their licensing rules, bundled offerings, incentives, and funding programs. With both education and guidance, Interlink enables clients to avoid overpaying for licensing or purchasing unneeded technologies.
This landmark year has brought many accomplishments for Interlink. They have recently been named to the RCP 350 list – an independent national ranking of top Microsoft Partners, continue to be in the top 1% of Microsoft partners in utilizing their client funding programs, Fast 55 – Fast-Growing Firms in Cincinnati in 2021, Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Firms in the US, and also received an Ohio tax credit for growing high-paying jobs over the next three years. Interlink’s plan is to continue to grow quickly in the market, and they have already hired 11 new staff in 2021.
In response to Interlink’s 10-year anniversary, here are what several clients of Interlink have had to say:
· “Interlink Cloud Advisors has consistently provided top-tier consulting and solutions since we first started working together in 2014. I’ve been impressed by the way they truly care about our long-term success.” – William Scott, Ahresty - Information Control Manager
· “They have been instrumental in navigating licensing, roadmapping deployments, and advocating for us with Microsoft over the past 8 years.” – Kyle Welch, LaRosas - IT Director
· “Interlink continually provided expertise that is applicable to our specific needs and long-term goals. Their team is quick to help with exceptional support and solutions with anything we’ve needed.”- Dave Stolz, ClarkDietrich - Director of IT Operations and Security
· “From an Office 365 migration, licensing management, and support services, Interlink has helped us to maintain business operations while undergoing numerous acquisitions over the years. We consider Interlink a strategic technology partner and look forward to a continued relationship.” – Benjamin Hearn, Pro Mach - Director of IT Operations
About Interlink Cloud Advisors
Interlink is a premier Microsoft Cloud consulting company based in Cincinnati, OH, that delivers professional technology solutions and managed services. The company focuses on helping organizations derive more value from technology investments in Microsoft Cloud technologies such as Office 365 and Azure. Take advantage of Interlink’s Free Microsoft Licensing Health Check today! In addition, Interlink creates meaningful business outcomes for clients by navigating the complexities of Microsoft licensing, cloud migrations, enterprise security, mobility, and more. Learn more at www.interlink.com.
