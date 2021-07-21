Defence Exports Keynote Speaker Stéphane Chardon, European Commission Exclusive Interview Released
SMi Group Reports: 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference on the 15th and 16th September 2021, in London UK, exclusive interview with Stéphane Chardon at European Commission has been released who is speaking at the conference.
London, United Kingdom, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Defence Exports Conference will return as the leading event for industry professionals and government officials from around the world, dealing with defence trade compliance on the 15th and 16th September 2021. This event will provide the perfect opportunity to network with heads of international trade compliance and heads of export controls from Europe, North America and the rest of the world, making its truly global event.
Attendees have the choice to attend in person (London, UK) or virtually
SMi Group caught up with Stéphane Chardon Export Control Coordinator, European Commission to discuss current developments, priorities, and the upcoming conference, see below a snapshot of the interview:
Q. Where do you see the future challenges for export control regime compliance moving forward?
“Key compliance challenges arise as export controls move beyond the “traditional” items with military or proliferation applications towards new ubiquitous emerging technologies in a context of global supply chains and geopolitical competition.”
Q. Why do you think there is a clear need for a forum to discuss export controls?
“Export controls have important implications for strategic value chains and, in turn, for innovation and technology, economic prosperity and military capabilities.”
Q. Finally, what excites you most about this year’s programme and what tangible lessons will it offer attendees?
“The conference offers an excellent opportunity to meet the defense and aerospace
community of high-level specialists and support their work through regulatory insights.”
Mr Stéphane Chardon will be presenting on day one: Opening Keynote Briefing: EU Export Control Policy: European Commission, covering:
• Reflecting on regulations post-Brexit
• Effectively monitoring implementation throughout the EU Considerations for 2021 and the future
Joining Mr Stéphane Chardon at the 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference will feature 20+ expert speakers presenting at the event on global trade compliance efficiency. Visit the website http://www.defence-exports.com/PR4 to download the event brochure.
Sponsors & Exhibitors: Content Enablers, FTI Consulting, OCR International and Pillsbury
For sponsorship and exhibition queries, contact Sadia Malick, Director
For media enquiries, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing
SMi’s 15th Annual Defence Exports Conference
Conference: 15th – 16 September 2021
Workshops A and B: 14 September 2021
Workshops C and D: 17 September 2021
London, UK (Virtual Attendance Option Available)
http://www.defence-exports.com/PRcom4
#DefenceExports
About SMi Group:
Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries.
