Acadium Sales Team Pledges to Plant One Tree for Every Sale They Make
Acadium's sales team lives out one of the company's core values, service, in this tree planting initiative.
Ottawa, Canada, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Acadium’s sales team has pledged to help plant one tree for every sale they make, as a way of caring for the Earth and reducing their own carbon footprints. The trees will be planted by their partner, One Tree Planted.
Through this initiative, Acadium expects to support the planting of 100-150 trees every month.
“I’m proud of our sales team for coming up with this idea. It’s completely aligned with Acadium’s core value of service to the community. We’re all excited to get as many trees planted as we can,” said Moe Abbas, CEO and co-founder of Acadium.
Acadium’s sales team chose to plant trees because they’re concerned about climate change and they’re looking for more ways to be part of the solution.
Each month, the sales representatives will take turns deciding where the trees will be planted.
"It's wonderful to have the support of forward-thinking business partners like Acadium and a passionate community of students and business owners. help businesses grow and now they can also help forests grow for a healthier future," said Diana Chaplin, Canopy Director of One Tree Planted.
One Tree Planted is a nonprofit organization that works with reforestation partners to plant trees in 43 countries. They manage the entire process, from preparing the site, growing saplings, planting the trees, and maintaining and monitoring the trees. As of 2020, they had planted 10 million trees.
Acadium is an educational marketplace where businesses pair up with budding marketers. The businesses get help with their digital marketing activities for an affordable price in return for mentoring. Apprentices get hands-on training, practical experience, and guidance from their mentors to make them more employable.
Aside from service, Acadium has six other core values: Integrity, care, curiosity, discipline, tenacity, and ambition.
Since 2019, the company has facilitated over 4500 apprenticeships. These apprenticeships have helped businesses to save time and students to find jobs or launch their own businesses.
