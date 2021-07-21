Redcat Announces the TC8-Marksman, 1:8 Scale 4WD RTR Trail Crawler
Phoenix, AZ, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Redcat is announcing their first ready to run 1:8 scale trail crawler, the Marksman. The Marksman uses the new Redcat TC8 1:8 scale platform, which includes a scale body, XR247 axles and superior electronics.
The Marksman includes a 2.4GHz radio system, HobbyWing QuicRun WP Crawler 80A ESC and Holmes Hobbies 12T Crawlmaster 550 brushed motor. The Holmes Hobbies brushed motor uses a 5-slot rotor, for industry leading smoothness, and a 1/8th inch diameter shaft. The Hobbywing ESC is all weather waterproof and dustproof, has fifteen programmable parameter items and has nine levels of adjustable drag brake. A Hobbywing ESC programming box is also included.
The TC8-Marksman features a front mounted motor, centrally mounted divorced transfer case and center mounted battery tray for great weight distribution. The TC8 platform allows for greater ease in overcoming obstacles with which a 1:10 scale truck could struggle.
The Marksman uses heavy-duty gears in its single speed transmission with a gear ratio of 1.54:1 (20/13) and a 32pitch pinion and spur gear. A built-in adjustable slipper clutch allows the driver to manage wheel spin when necessary.
The centrally mounted divorced transfer case utilizes heavy duty MOD1 gears and has a gear ratio of 1.92:1 (25/13). The TC8-Marksman is fitted with a complete set of rubber sealed bearings.
The Marksman utilizes Redcat's XR247 heavy-duty trussed axle housings which include diamond shaped central housings, integrated trusses and heavy-duty double shear mounting points. A one piece pinion gear and metal spool provide balanced power transfer to both the left and right axles with a 2.91:1 gear ratio.
Wheelbase can be adjusted from 355mm to 379mm. A set of 100mm long travel aluminum body, oil-filled shocks provide smooth dampening. Each of the four shock towers offer nine upper shock mounting positions for further suspension tuning.
The Marksman includes INTERCO SS-M16 hybrid performance off-road tires mounted to licensed Raceline Avenger wheels.
Marksman includes an injection molded plastic driver's head with cowboy hat, LED ready light buckets, roll cage, rugged bumpers and rock sliders, inner wheel wells, spare tire mount and scrape away paint system. The Marksman's paint reveals a rusty metal color when the outer layer of paint is scraped away. This may possibly be the first time you actually want to get out and scrape up your brand new scale vehicle.
For more information, visit: https://www.redcatracing.com/products/tc8-marksman
Specifications:
TC8-Marksman: Fully Assembled
Scale: 1:8 Scale
ESC: Hobbywing QuicRun 80A (2-3S LiPO / 5-9 Cell NiMH) with Programming Card
Motor: 550 Sized Holmes Hobbies 12T Crawlmaster Brushed Motor (5-slot rotor)
Servo: Metal Gear High Torque 25KG Steering Servo w/ Metal Lower Case
Radio: 2.4GHz Radio System (2CH)
Chassis: 1.5mm Steel Ladder-Type Frame Rails
Drive System: 4-Wheel-Drive, Front Mounted Motor
Transmission: Single Speed with Adjustable Slipper Clutch
Transfer Case: Divorced, Centrally Mounted
Suspension: 4-Link Rear and 3-Link Front with Panhard Bar
Shocks: 100mm Long Travel Coilover Threaded Aluminum Body, 14mm Diameter Piston
Axles: XR247 Trussed Housings, CVA Front Axles and CNC Aluminum Spools
Wheels: 8-Spoke Raceline Avenger, 4-Piece Bead-Lock Wheels
Tires: Licensed Interco SS-M16 tires.
Transmission gear ratio: 1.54:1 (20/13)
Transfer case gear ratio: 1.92:1 (25/13)
Axle ratio: 2.91:1 (32/11)
OTGR: 22.78:1 (43.03:1-18.84:1) Adjustment Range
Overall length: 577mm
Overall height: 274mm
Overall width: 296mm
Clearance: 50mm (axle housing), 86mm (center chassis)
Adjustable Wheelbase: 355mm -379mm, (367mm Stock)
Needed to complete:
Battery: 3S LIPO (2S LIPO or 5-9cell NiMH will also work)
Charger: Appropriate Charger for Battery Used
AA Batteries for Transmitter
The Redcat Experience
Redcat was founded in 2005 with the ambition of bringing people together and enhancing lives through our products. All of our practices are infused with our passion for automotive racing and R/C. Creating positive experiences with the product and brand is the driving force behind our innovations and vision.
