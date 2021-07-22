Connected with Tokyo 2020, Bodor Laser Machine Cuts Olympic and Paralympic Symbols
Tokyo 2020 unveiled the victory ceremony podiums recently. In the video of the official release of the podium production process, it is learnt that the materials for the podium are mainly made of recycled plastic, the Olympic logo is made of aluminum waste from the temporary housing units built for families affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, the plastic framework was made by 3D-printer, and the olympic logo made of aluminum cut by laser cutting technology from Bodor Laser.
Chicago, IL, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Tokyo 2020 unveils the victory ceremony podiums recently. On the podium, there are the Olympic and Paralympic symbols which are cut by Bodor 2kW laser cutting machine.
Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics will open on July 23. More than 70 sets of podiums, which will be used in Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic victory ceremonies, have been officially announced. The symbols on them and the frame structures inside are all cut by Bodor Laser machine.
The podium is designed by Asao Tokoro, who also designed the Tokyo 2020 emblems. It is made of recycled plastic and aluminum, and will be the first of its kind in Olympic and Paralympic history. Presenting a new model for a sustainable society with its design under the concept of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), the podium also uses aluminum wastes from the temporary housing units built for families affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 to express the Olympic and Paralympic symbols.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Great East Japan Earthquake devastated the Tohoku region of Japan. These aluminum wastes used convey wishes to bring together those whose lives have been affected to overcome disasters, get over sufferings, and surpass the old past.
In terms of processing these aluminum wastes, laser cutting technology is applied to shape them into Olympic symbols.
The advanced laser technology and the idea of recycling materials are connected as well.
The sustainability concept of Tokyo 2020 is Be better, together, for the planet and the people. Holding the vision to change human life with laser technology, Bodor has the similar spirit, as it has been committed to providing better laser cutting solutions for clients since the beginning of Bodor history in 2008. Therefore, Bodor, as the laser cutting machine provider, is very proud to have connections with Tokyo 2020, to make contributions, and to go together with the world renewal. It will still do better with clients in the future, for better laser cutting solutions.
Tokyo’s 2020 Olympics will open on July 23. More than 70 sets of podiums, which will be used in Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic victory ceremonies, have been officially announced. The symbols on them and the frame structures inside are all cut by Bodor Laser machine.
The podium is designed by Asao Tokoro, who also designed the Tokyo 2020 emblems. It is made of recycled plastic and aluminum, and will be the first of its kind in Olympic and Paralympic history. Presenting a new model for a sustainable society with its design under the concept of 3R (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle), the podium also uses aluminum wastes from the temporary housing units built for families affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake in 2011 to express the Olympic and Paralympic symbols.
Exactly 10 years ago, the Great East Japan Earthquake devastated the Tohoku region of Japan. These aluminum wastes used convey wishes to bring together those whose lives have been affected to overcome disasters, get over sufferings, and surpass the old past.
In terms of processing these aluminum wastes, laser cutting technology is applied to shape them into Olympic symbols.
The advanced laser technology and the idea of recycling materials are connected as well.
The sustainability concept of Tokyo 2020 is Be better, together, for the planet and the people. Holding the vision to change human life with laser technology, Bodor has the similar spirit, as it has been committed to providing better laser cutting solutions for clients since the beginning of Bodor history in 2008. Therefore, Bodor, as the laser cutting machine provider, is very proud to have connections with Tokyo 2020, to make contributions, and to go together with the world renewal. It will still do better with clients in the future, for better laser cutting solutions.
Contact
Bodor LaserContact
Sophia Wang
+8615865455068
www.bodor.com
Sophia Wang
+8615865455068
www.bodor.com
Categories