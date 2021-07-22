Connected with Tokyo 2020, Bodor Laser Machine Cuts Olympic and Paralympic Symbols

Tokyo 2020 unveiled the victory ceremony podiums recently. In the video of the official release of the podium production process, it is learnt that the materials for the podium are mainly made of recycled plastic, the Olympic logo is made of aluminum waste from the temporary housing units built for families affected by the Great East Japan Earthquake, the plastic framework was made by 3D-printer, and the olympic logo made of aluminum cut by laser cutting technology from Bodor Laser.