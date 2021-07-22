Wisdom Presents the 2nd Edition of the Global Biocontrol Summit - a Strategic Discussion on the Commercialisation and Technological Developments of Bioproducts

Following the resounding success of its inaugural Global Biocontrol Conference, Wisdom proudly announces the Global Biocontrol Summit – 2nd Edition to be held virtually on 13 and 14 October 2021. The summit will focus on the significant growth of the bioproduct market over the past few years and will explore the crucial role of technology in sustainable agriculture.