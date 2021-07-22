Wisdom Presents the 2nd Edition of the Global Biocontrol Summit - a Strategic Discussion on the Commercialisation and Technological Developments of Bioproducts
Following the resounding success of its inaugural Global Biocontrol Conference, Wisdom proudly announces the Global Biocontrol Summit – 2nd Edition to be held virtually on 13 and 14 October 2021. The summit will focus on the significant growth of the bioproduct market over the past few years and will explore the crucial role of technology in sustainable agriculture.
London, United Kingdom, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Summit will bring together key industry representatives from biocontrol, biostimulant, and biofertilizer sectors for discussions and knowledge sharing on the latest innovations, new technologies impacting the bioproduct sector, regulations, funding and investment opportunities, and the major barriers and challenges.
The event will count on six advisory members from leading organizations like Vise Organic, Atlántica Agrícola, INBIOAR, BioConsortia, Inc, Madumbi Sustainable Agriculture, and Biovegen, and 20+ expert speakers.
Key Topics:
Analysis of the European, and North & South American bioproduct markets with an international context
• Building a successful regulatory framework for the commercialisation of bioproducts
• Innovation and new technologies impacting the bioproduct sector
• Latest advancements in research and development
• Funding and investment opportunities for SMEs
• Methodology, product evaluation, and application
• Sustainability – crops, products, and environment
• Application of bioproducts by farmers
The role of digital agriculture and precision farming in sustainable agriculture
Insightful presentations from leading experts, interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, open discussions, and excellent business networking opportunities at the summit will provide an excellent platform to the attendees to gain a deeper knowledge, share ideas and proposals, and connect with industry professionals for profitable collaborations. For more information, please visit: global-biocontrol.com.
The event will count on six advisory members from leading organizations like Vise Organic, Atlántica Agrícola, INBIOAR, BioConsortia, Inc, Madumbi Sustainable Agriculture, and Biovegen, and 20+ expert speakers.
Key Topics:
Analysis of the European, and North & South American bioproduct markets with an international context
• Building a successful regulatory framework for the commercialisation of bioproducts
• Innovation and new technologies impacting the bioproduct sector
• Latest advancements in research and development
• Funding and investment opportunities for SMEs
• Methodology, product evaluation, and application
• Sustainability – crops, products, and environment
• Application of bioproducts by farmers
The role of digital agriculture and precision farming in sustainable agriculture
Insightful presentations from leading experts, interactive panel discussions, practical sessions, open discussions, and excellent business networking opportunities at the summit will provide an excellent platform to the attendees to gain a deeper knowledge, share ideas and proposals, and connect with industry professionals for profitable collaborations. For more information, please visit: global-biocontrol.com.
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.global-biocontrol.com/
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://www.global-biocontrol.com/
Categories