Henderson Franklin Welcomes Estate Planning Attorney Daniel Brick
Fort Myers, FL, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce the addition of trust and estate planning attorney Daniel (“D.J.”) Brick. He holds an LL.M. in Taxation from Georgetown University Law Center. Brick is admitted to practice in all state courts in Florida, Michigan, and the District of Columbia. Estate Planning Department Chair Eric Gurgold welcomes the addition to the firm, sharing:
“We are excited that D.J. has relocated to Southwest Florida. His business acumen and professionalism coupled with his prestigious background, skill and compassion make him a perfect fit for Henderson Franklin.”
Prior to joining Henderson Franklin, Brick worked for one of the nation’s top Am100 law firms in Washington, D.C. Throughout his career in D.C. and in Grand Rapids, Michigan he counseled individuals and families on wealth planning, charitable donations, succession plans, durable powers of attorney, advance directives, revocable trusts, and multi-generational estate and transfer tax planning. In 2021, Best Lawyers in America named Brick to their “Ones to Watch” list.
Brick graduated with his B.A. in Business Administration from Michigan State University, and his J.D. from MSU’s College of Law, cum laude. Between degrees, Brick is a Veteran of United States Navy. He served as an Expeditionary and Special Warfare Intelligence Specialist where he deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom, and to Latin America for various force protection missions. He meritoriously and honorably completed his service as a senior staff Intelligence Specialist at Maritime Expeditionary Security Squadron Two in Portsmouth, Virginia. Brick may be reached at daniel.brick@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1193.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services, including: business, civil, insurance and probate litigation; business and tax planning; condominium and homeowners association law; divorce, marital and family law; eminent domain; employment law; estate and trust planning; intellectual property; land use and environmental law; real estate law and litigation; and, workers' compensation. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information about Brick or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com or connect with us on social media on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.
