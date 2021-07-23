Cetrangelo and Nieds Discuss Cryptocurrency for the Rotary Club of Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that estate planning attorney Anthony Cetrangelo and intellectual property attorney Mark Nieds presented “Cryptocurrency 101 - What is it? What’s behind it? Where’s it going?” on July 20, 2021, at the Broadway Palm Dinner Theatre for the Rotary Club of Fort Myers. They discussed the history of cryptocurrency, investing, practical implications, Blockchain, NFTs and other potential future uses.
Cetrangelo is a member of Henderson Franklin’s Estate Planning Department. He assists clients in all aspects of planning an estate or setting up a trust, including gun trusts, durable powers of attorney, living wills and health care surrogacy. Cetrangelo also guides families through trust or summary administrations, as well as formal administrations in probate court. Throughout his career he has been honored for his work in the field of trusts and estates law, including being recognized as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated (2019-2020); a “Rising Star” by Florida Super Lawyers® (2021); and nationally by Best Lawyers in America naming him to their elite “One to Watch” list in 2021. Cetrangelo received his law degree from Ave Maria School of Law and his undergraduate degree from Troy University (with honors). He may be reached at anthony.cetrangelo@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1358.
Nieds is chair of Henderson Franklin’s Intellectual Property Practice Group. Drawing on two decades of experience, he represents clients in the acquisition and protection of copyrights, trademarks, and trade secrets. Nieds also advises clients in franchising and privacy and data security, providing strategies to manage risk and ensure legal compliance with the gathering and use of personal information. He is a sought-after speaker and blogger on the Southwest Florida Business and IP Blog, and has been honored as a “Top Lawyer” by Naples Illustrated Magazine (2018-2020). Nieds received his undergraduate degrees from Miami University and the Illinois Institute of Technology, and his J.D. from the Chicago-Kent College of Law. He may be reached at mark.nieds@henlaw.com or by phone at 239.344.1153.
Henderson Franklin is one of the largest, locally-based law firms between Tampa and Miami with over 60 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples, and Sarasota (by appointment only). For more information on Cetrangelo, Nieds or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.
