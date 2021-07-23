CareNow Denver Offering Sport Physicals and Healthy Athlete Tips
Back-to-School Preparedness: Sports Tips to Keep Youth Athletes Injury-Free
Denver, CO, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- As families gear up to head back to school, CareNow urgent care clinics are offering tips to keep youth athletes healthy and safe this school year. CareNow®, part of the HealthONE system of care, sees an annual spike in youth sports injuries and is offering advice to help keep kids in the game.
- Maintain a healthy diet
- Exercise regularly
- Don’t encourage “playing through the pain”
- Get a sports physical
“Playing through an injury can make matters worse, resulting in additional medical treatments or even causing permanent damage,” says Dr. Mark Montano, CareNow market medical director. “Head injuries in children always need medical evaluation and should never have same-day return-to-play risking a second-impact.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a six-step return to play progression that athletes should follow before returning to sports after a head injury. The CDC also recommends working closely with a medical provider on the appropriate steps to returning to activities. The most common injuries in youth sports are sprains, strains, bruises, growth plate injuries, repetition motion injuries, and heat-related illness.
Dr. Montano also recommends that youth athletes eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated to keep bodies in top form while playing sports.
Sports physicals are often required for school-related sports, so it’s important to check with school coaches for sports pre-participation requirements. Parents can skip the back-to-school rush now with a discounted sports physical at CareNow® for $20 until Aug. 31. The $20 sports physicals are available for students in grades K-12.
“While it’s not required at all school districts, parents should still get their kids examined to ensure safe participation,” says Dr. Montano, CareNow market medical director. "Having your child examined before returning to school sports plays important part in identifying underlying health conditions that may interfere with the ability to play safely."
Parents should be aware of several important requirements for the physical:
- Students should bring all necessary forms to the appointment
- Bring any medications the student takes regularly
- Bring glasses or contacts
- All students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
For more information about youth sports physicals and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. Open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 150 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
- Maintain a healthy diet
- Exercise regularly
- Don’t encourage “playing through the pain”
- Get a sports physical
“Playing through an injury can make matters worse, resulting in additional medical treatments or even causing permanent damage,” says Dr. Mark Montano, CareNow market medical director. “Head injuries in children always need medical evaluation and should never have same-day return-to-play risking a second-impact.”
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is a six-step return to play progression that athletes should follow before returning to sports after a head injury. The CDC also recommends working closely with a medical provider on the appropriate steps to returning to activities. The most common injuries in youth sports are sprains, strains, bruises, growth plate injuries, repetition motion injuries, and heat-related illness.
Dr. Montano also recommends that youth athletes eat a balanced diet and stay hydrated to keep bodies in top form while playing sports.
Sports physicals are often required for school-related sports, so it’s important to check with school coaches for sports pre-participation requirements. Parents can skip the back-to-school rush now with a discounted sports physical at CareNow® for $20 until Aug. 31. The $20 sports physicals are available for students in grades K-12.
“While it’s not required at all school districts, parents should still get their kids examined to ensure safe participation,” says Dr. Montano, CareNow market medical director. "Having your child examined before returning to school sports plays important part in identifying underlying health conditions that may interfere with the ability to play safely."
Parents should be aware of several important requirements for the physical:
- Students should bring all necessary forms to the appointment
- Bring any medications the student takes regularly
- Bring glasses or contacts
- All students under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian
For more information about youth sports physicals and other CareNow services, visit CareNow.com.
About CareNow
Since its founding in Dallas/Ft. Worth in 1993, CareNow® urgent care has been committed to providing high quality family, urgent care and occupational medicine services. Open seven days a week and after-hours, CareNow has over 150 locations nationwide providing convenient, quality and cost effective care.
CareNow is part of HCA Healthcare. Nashville-based HCA Healthcare is one of the nation's leading providers of healthcare services, comprising 185 hospitals and approximately 1,800 sites of care, including surgery centers, freestanding ERs, urgent care centers, and physician clinics, in 21 states and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.carenow.com. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.
About HealthONE
HealthONE, as part of the HCA Healthcare Continental Division, was named the top health system in the state by IBM Watson Health and our system was named one of the top five large health systems in the country. HealthONE and HCA Healthcare have also been named 11 consecutive times by Ethisphere as a World’s Most Ethical Company. HealthONE is the largest healthcare system in the metro Denver area with more than 11,000 employees. As part of the HealthONE system of care, The Medical Center of Aurora, Centennial Hospital, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Medical Center, Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children, Rose Medical Center, Sky Ridge Medical Center, Swedish Medical Center, and Spalding Rehabilitation Hospital work together to provide a higher level of care. In addition, our family of services includes several hospital free-standing emergency departments and numerous ambulatory surgery centers, CareNow urgent care and occupational medicine clinics, physician practices, imaging centers, and AIRLIFE-DENVER, which provides critical care air and ground transportation across a seven-state region. Consistently among the Denver Business Journals’ list of top ten corporate philanthropists in the Denver-metro area, HealthONE provided $66M in uncompensated care, contributed more than $650,000 and supports over 150 organizations through cash and in-kind donations last year alone.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories