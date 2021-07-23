Aura Management Gives Back to Local Communities
Richmond, VA, July 23, 2021 --(PR.com)-- During the month of June, Aura Management was running a canned food drive to benefit the Central Virginia Food Bank. The event was put on by one of Aura’s leaders, Zach Jackson, and he was very eager and excited to kick off this event.
“I believe fortune is not a given in every home and the opportunity for the unfortunate to have one less worry helps our communities’ aspirations,” Jackson shared.
The Central Virginia Food Bank is a part of the organization Feed More that works with over 270 non profit and community partners to help support those in need. All of the donations that Aura has gathered will go to benefit local communities within the Greater Richmond area. Aura was kicking off the summer with this philanthropy event, and there are many more to come.
